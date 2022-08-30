ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 14 leak details specifications, colors, storage, and more

By Jacob Siegal
 4 days ago
We are about a week out from the debut of Apple’s new iPhone 14, but the leaks won’t stop springing. The latest leak comes from the increasingly prolific yeux1122’s blog on Naver. The leaker says that a “US developer source” is responsible for providing the information, which includes details about the iPhone 14’s specifications, design, and more.

According to the blog, developers already have the standard iPhone 14 models as well as the Pro models. One of those developers is presumably the source.

That source claims that the A16 Bionic chip will have better performance than that of the A15 Bionic. This is due to improvements in thermal management. Previous leaks have suggested that the A16 chip will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will stick with the A15.

The source also corroborated rumors about the color options for the new models:

  • iPhone 14/Max: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, Red
  • iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max: Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, Graphite

As for the storage space, the source says that there won’t be any changes. The iPhone 14 will once again start at 128GB of storage. If the rumors about Apple raising the prices on the Pro models are accurate, this is rather disappointing.

Other reported upgrades include 30W wired fast charging, stronger MagSafe magnets, and slightly bigger batteries. The developers also reportedly think that the new pill-shaped and hole cutouts “look weird at first glance, but they look better than notch.”

Finally, the (machine-translated) blog post claims the iPhone “prices may be in a completely different direction than expected.” It’s unclear what this means, but many recent leaks seem to be pointing to higher price points for at least the Pro models this year.

If you want to find out whether or not any of these leaked details are true, tune in to Apple’s September launch event next Wednesday.

BGR.com

BGR.com

BGR.com

