NFL

Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson's Career Earnings, Net Worth After Reported $245M Broncos Contract

Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, Russell Wilson has secured the bag from the Denver Broncos after reportedly agreeing to a long-term contract extension. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a five-year, $245 million deal that includes $165 million guaranteed. It keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Surprise Heisman Trophy Winners Since 2000

Although the Heisman Trophy tends to have a strong favorite in the final days before the announcement, the path for that eventual winner is occasionally a dramatic story. Since 2000, genuinely shocking results have been at a minimum. However, a few recent Heisman winners weren't expected until the final week or two of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Why C.J. Stroud Is 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB Prospect Entering College Season

Alabama's Bryce Young may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is clearly college football's best quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. History has showed that collegiate hardware doesn't automatically equate to future success. It's happened more often than not as of late, but the likes of Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota and Baker Mayfield (so far) didn't translate to the professional game and serve as warnings.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Kellen Mond
Bleacher Report

Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off

The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space

The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
NFL
#Panthers#Jets#Dolphins#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl Com#Arizona Cardinals
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain After 'Resounding' Support from Players

Miami Dolphins players appear to be buying into the hype for Tua Tagovailoa heading into the regular season. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday the third-year quarterback was voted as a team captain after receiving "resounding" support in a vote from his teammates. This marks the first year...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team with New Uniforms, Tickets to Opener

The NFL's Houston Texans donated new uniforms and equipment to the Uvalde High School football team Friday. ABC's Good Morning America was on hand for the ceremony:. The franchise also announced as part of Friday's ceremony that it will wear a "Uvalde Strong" helmet decal for its Sept. 11 season-opening home game against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Uvalde team will attend.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Johnny Manziel Documentary Teased by Netflix in Twitter Video

Netflix strongly implied Friday that it has a documentary on former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in the works. In response to someone tweeting their belief that Manziel's appearance in the recent Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was a nod to a future Manziel documentary, Netflix tweeted the following video of Johnny Football preparing for a sit-down interview:
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1

It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders: Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis 'Way Bigger Than Football'

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders spoke out Friday about the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Ahead of Jackson State's opening game of the 2022 season against Florida A&M on Sunday, Sanders said of the situation in Jackson: "We just hope we can afford to give the people an escape for the period of time ... so they can get their minds off the true issues at hand. It's a tremendous burden, but it's way bigger than football."
JACKSON, MS
Bleacher Report

Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy

Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wildcats Today

Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
LEXINGTON, KY

