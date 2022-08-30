Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson's Career Earnings, Net Worth After Reported $245M Broncos Contract
Ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, Russell Wilson has secured the bag from the Denver Broncos after reportedly agreeing to a long-term contract extension. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a five-year, $245 million deal that includes $165 million guaranteed. It keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses Remaining with 49ers: 'Things Worked Out for the Best'
Jimmy Garoppolo surprised many Monday when he chose to remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season rather than pushing for a trade as had been expected. While speaking to reporters Thursday, Garoppolo said he's satisfied with staying in the Bay Area for another year. "I think things...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Surprise Heisman Trophy Winners Since 2000
Although the Heisman Trophy tends to have a strong favorite in the final days before the announcement, the path for that eventual winner is occasionally a dramatic story. Since 2000, genuinely shocking results have been at a minimum. However, a few recent Heisman winners weren't expected until the final week or two of the season.
Bleacher Report
Why C.J. Stroud Is 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB Prospect Entering College Season
Alabama's Bryce Young may be the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is clearly college football's best quarterback prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. History has showed that collegiate hardware doesn't automatically equate to future success. It's happened more often than not as of late, but the likes of Robert Griffin III, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota and Baker Mayfield (so far) didn't translate to the professional game and serve as warnings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off
The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 1
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will start the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The team announced the move on Thursday, allowing them to open a roster spot heading into the regular season. Darnold will have to sit out at least the first four games of the...
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will 'Pay Some Price' with Tyler Smith Starting at LT
The Dallas Cowboys need rookie Tyler Smith to step up on the offensive line at left tackle in 2022 following the injury to Tyron Smith, and while team owner Jerry Jones is confident he can rise to the challenge, he admitted the O-line will certainly have its struggles. Jones said...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space
The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain After 'Resounding' Support from Players
Miami Dolphins players appear to be buying into the hype for Tua Tagovailoa heading into the regular season. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday the third-year quarterback was voted as a team captain after receiving "resounding" support in a vote from his teammates. This marks the first year...
Bleacher Report
Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team with New Uniforms, Tickets to Opener
The NFL's Houston Texans donated new uniforms and equipment to the Uvalde High School football team Friday. ABC's Good Morning America was on hand for the ceremony:. The franchise also announced as part of Friday's ceremony that it will wear a "Uvalde Strong" helmet decal for its Sept. 11 season-opening home game against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Uvalde team will attend.
Bleacher Report
Ted Phillips to Step Down as Bears' President, CEO at Season's End After 23 Years
Ted Phillips announced Friday that at the end of the 2022 NFL season, he will step down as president and chief executive officer of the Chicago Bears after 23 years in that role. The 65-year-old Phillips explained his decision in an interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic:. "When COVID...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Jalen Ramsey 'Ready to Roll' for Opener vs. Bills amid Injury Rehab, Says McVay
Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will be active in his team's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. "He's feeling good," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. "He sure looks good out here, and so he’s feeling good and he’s going to be ready to roll on the 8th."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Johnny Manziel Documentary Teased by Netflix in Twitter Video
Netflix strongly implied Friday that it has a documentary on former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in the works. In response to someone tweeting their belief that Manziel's appearance in the recent Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was a nod to a future Manziel documentary, Netflix tweeted the following video of Johnny Football preparing for a sit-down interview:
Bleacher Report
Trey Sermon Claimed by Eagles After Release from 49ers; Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick
One year after being a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Sermon will play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Eagles announced Thursday they claimed the running back after he was waived by San Francisco. This article will be updated soon to provide more information and...
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1
It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation. Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not...
First Half Analysis: Ohio State Offense Limping Against Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is clearly trying to play through an injury and the Buckeyes offense is out of sync in a tight game at the half.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: Jackson, Mississippi's Water Crisis 'Way Bigger Than Football'
Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders spoke out Friday about the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Ahead of Jackson State's opening game of the 2022 season against Florida A&M on Sunday, Sanders said of the situation in Jackson: "We just hope we can afford to give the people an escape for the period of time ... so they can get their minds off the true issues at hand. It's a tremendous burden, but it's way bigger than football."
Bleacher Report
Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy
Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky
Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season. The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception. Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary Miami QB Brett ...
Bleacher Report
Nolan Arenado Rumors: Cardinals 3B Not Planning to Opt Out of Final $144M in Contract
The 2022 MLB free agent class has the potential to be filled with superstar players, but St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is not expected to be one of them. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the 31-year-old is not expected to opt out of his contract with St. Louis.
Comments / 0