LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker announced Thursday that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed Booker’s campaign for U.S. Senate. Former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed Booker as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul, he said in a news release. “During my time as Governor, we have faced incredibly challenging times. Devastating floods, unprecedented tornadoes, and a crushing pandemic,” Beshear said in the release. “I am proud of the resilience, compassion, and determination the people of Kentucky have shown in these hard times, and I know we need a United States Senator who will stand in the gap and fight by our side. Charles has proven this type of leadership over the years, and I am honored to endorse him as Kentucky’s next United States Senator.” Booker, a former state representative, said he appreciated the support of Beshear and the others.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO