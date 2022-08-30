Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker gets Gov. Beshear endorsement, gubernatorial candidates ramp up fundraising efforts
WFPL's Bec Feldhaus Adams and Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Wednesday morning. He spoke about flood recovery efforts, the state’s economy, infrastructure updates and other topics. In the update, the Governor said 88 travel trailers are on the way to Eastern Kentucky to house more flood...
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senate nominee Booker announces endorsement by Kentucky gov
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker announced Thursday that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed Booker’s campaign for U.S. Senate. Former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed Booker as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul, he said in a news release. “During my time as Governor, we have faced incredibly challenging times. Devastating floods, unprecedented tornadoes, and a crushing pandemic,” Beshear said in the release. “I am proud of the resilience, compassion, and determination the people of Kentucky have shown in these hard times, and I know we need a United States Senator who will stand in the gap and fight by our side. Charles has proven this type of leadership over the years, and I am honored to endorse him as Kentucky’s next United States Senator.” Booker, a former state representative, said he appreciated the support of Beshear and the others.
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear signs proclamation bringing awareness to childhood cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation on Thursday recognizing the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The proclamation was signed in Louisville as Beshear and other city leaders visited the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana. The nonprofit organization is known for providing...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
wymt.com
New KCTCS Board of Regents Vice Chair has Eastern Kentucky ties
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents held a special election this week to fill several top-level positions, including chair and vice chair. The new vice chair is a familiar face in our region. Barry Martin, the CEO of Primary Care Centers of...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
cilfm.com
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams takes on claims of election fraud
PADUCAH — Months ahead of the midterm election in Kentucky, Secretary of State Michael Adams continues to find himself combating election conspiracy fallout from the 2020 election and the primary in May. That is some of what he shared with an audience Wednesday as guest speaker at Paducah Rotary...
wymt.com
Sec. Adams raising concerns about election misinformation in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams is focused on election security. Thursday afternoon he told the Rotary Club of Lexington the election in 2020 was safe and a success. “I thought when we got through 2020 it was going to be smooth sailing, but there is always...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
Former Lieutenant Colonel of KSP convicted of theft of government property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Lieutenant Colonel of Kentucky State Police (KSP), 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown, Ky., was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. In 2016, according to evidence at trial, Crawford conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
foxlexington.com
Longtime Kentucky children’s charity shuts down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A longtime charity is closing its doors. Former chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, Kim Sweazy, told FOX 56 that the 41-year-old organization was among several that had their plans derailed by the pandemic. Growth in competing organizations and events, as well...
Christian County prosecutor Rick Boling expelled from state association
Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and...
lakercountry.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
Comments / 0