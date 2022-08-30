Read full article on original website
Hawaiʻi high school counselors play key role in UH Mānoa recruitment
About 130 high school college/guidance counselors from across the state attended a September workshop hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Office of Admissions. The counselors play a pivotal role in guiding local high school students on their higher education options including UH ʻs flagship campus, which is among the best universities in the nation and world.
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student
Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
John A. Burns School of Medicine dean announces planned retirement
Jerris R. Hedges, MD will retire as dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) on March 1, 2023 after 15 years leading the state’s only medical school. Hedges made the announcement this morning in an email to JABSOM students, faculty and staff. Announcing his planned retirement in September 2022 gives UH leadership the opportunity to recruit his replacement in advance of the next LCME (Liaison Committee on Medical Education ) medical school accreditation cycle.
