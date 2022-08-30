Jerris R. Hedges, MD will retire as dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) on March 1, 2023 after 15 years leading the state’s only medical school. Hedges made the announcement this morning in an email to JABSOM students, faculty and staff. Announcing his planned retirement in September 2022 gives UH leadership the opportunity to recruit his replacement in advance of the next LCME (Liaison Committee on Medical Education ) medical school accreditation cycle.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO