ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baker, Sarno join Springfield roundtable discussion on local entrepreneurship

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9bvl_0hbYAIHN00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker continued his visit to western Massachusetts Tuesday, joining Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city leaders for a roundtable discussion at Valley Ventures.

State funding new public safety complex in Williamsburg

The discussion centered on the vital role entrepreneurs play in building up the western Massachusetts economy. The Western Mass Economic Development Council, Valley Venture Mentors and Western Mass Founders Network were among attendees.

The discussion was aimed at bringing awareness to successful economic developments in Greater Springfield, like the EDC’s anchor collaborative. This initiative, as Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan explains, connects larger anchor institutions, such as universities and other big-employers, with small-business owners.

“And what we’re focused on, is trying to share wealth and basically opportunity in terms of jobs that are available within these institutions, and also contracting opportunities so that we can help these emerging businesses grow their business,” said Sheehan.

The hope is that this can particularly assist underserved communities, like minority, women and LGBTQ entrepreneurs.

The EDC says that as this anchor collaborative continues to grow. It will partner with foundations and organizations to fund local business development, skills trainings, and job creation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Williamsburg, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Western Massachusetts#Valley Venture Mentors#Edc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
businesswest.com

Ludlow and Its Mills Are a Developing Story

When Westmass Area Development Corp. and its board of directors went all in and acquired the massive and environmentally challenged Ludlow Mills complex in 2011, Jeff Daley said, they did so with the understanding that they were embarking on a long and difficult journey. But they probably didn’t know how...
LUDLOW, MA
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy