Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newportthisweek.com
Got Around $25 Million? There’s a Mansion for You
The historic properties for sale feature sweeping ocean views, magnificently landscaped grounds, brick-walled gardens, oversized floor-to-ceiling windows, more bedrooms and baths than one can count and, of course, a carriage house or two. Newport has long been defined by its extraordinary mansions. But over the past year, something quite remarkable...
Billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. buys Pleasure Island
The Swansea property was recently purchased by billionaire Ernie Boch Jr.
iheart.com
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
A historic ‘Stone Ender’ house hits the market in Rhode Island for $539,900
Organization spends $600,000 to restore it to its former glory. One of the oldest homes in Rhode Island has hit the market for $539,900. Built in 1696, 1147 Great Road, known as the “Valentine Whitman Jr. House,” is a valuable piece of Rhode Island history. It’s one of the few remaining “Stone Enders,” an early Colonial architectural style named because one side of the buildings is constructed out of stone. They also contain a massive fireplace and chimney, while their other three sides are made of wood. There are at least 14 Stone Enders that remain standing in some form, according to the nonprofit Preserve Road Island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 New England Towns Make List of Best Oktoberfest Celebrations
Well, everyone, it’s September. So, in the spirit of those who stock the seasonal aisle at CVS, let’s skip ahead to Oktoberfest!. New Englanders in search of beer are in luck, as four cities in the region made the list of best Oktoberfest celebrations, according to the travel website TripsToDiscover.com.
ABC6.com
Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
2 RI beaches cleared to reopen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming. The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
Man on Martha's Vineyard arrested for tax evasion in Brookline after spelling error
BROOKLINE -- One man's Vineyard vacation was cut short when he was wrongfully arrested thanks to two dollars and a typo from nearly a decade ago. Angus McCoubrey, 37 of Philadelphia, has been vacationing at his family's home in Martha's Vineyard for 30 years. The island is full of memories and this year's vacation was no different. McCoubrey and his wife arrived at the Vineyard on August 21 to start their weeklong vacation. Part of that day was spent at the beach. "We were pulling out of the beach parking lot to go get some fish for dinner and we were backing up...
RELATED PEOPLE
Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Will Remain on the SouthCoast
For weeks, we have been wondering where the legendary coin-operated horse in front of Big Value Outlet was going to end up. Hundreds if not thousands of little butts have taken a joy ride on the horse in front of the Dartmouth store over the decades. So, it makes sense that so many people want to know what's going to happen with the pony when Big Value officially closes.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Tony Seven-Bedroom Mansion in Wellesley
September is here, which means college students are returning to campuses across the country. Some are riding it out in lackluster Allston apartments (happy belated Allston Christmas!) while others, like students at Babson and Wellesley, are enjoying the peace and quiet that is suburbia. If you’re ready for your own back to school reset and want the feel of a lush college campus without returning to a dorm (shared bathrooms? cardboard ceiling tiles? No thanks), consider this Wellesley home, with grounds and a sprawling house that calls to mind an academic setting.
Your Favorite Ghostbuster, Bill Murray, Took Photos With Fans at This New England Restaurant
Over the past several years, comedian and actor Bill Murray has been spotted at local restaurants in the South Coast of Massachusetts. During the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River and two years ago, he was spotted at Mi Antojo Mexican Restaurant on Route 18 in New Bedford.
Boston Magazine
Where to Find Excellent Eggs Benedict around Boston
Duck confit, house-made hot sauce, cheddar biscuits, and more put dishes at these local go-tos in a league of their own. From avoiding the disaster of overcooked eggs to nailing the consistency (and flavor) of hollandaise sauce, even the most ambitious home chefs among us can struggle while making eggs Benedict. Perhaps that’s why we love ordering the tough-to-master dish at our favorite breakfast and brunch spots—each, like the eight restaurants you’ll discover below, with its own distinctive take on the savory classic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
providenceonline.com
A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond
Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
Leroux Meats and Deli in Holden closing its doors Sept. 4
HOLDEN - The business that Raymond and Elizabeth Leroux started out of their home in the 1960s will shut down Sept. 4, the family announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Today it breaks our hearts to announce the closure of Leroux Meats and Deli, Inc.,” the post said. “Our small family business began...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event?
A look at membership costs for the International Golf Club in suburban Boston, site of the fourth LIV Golf event. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The fire escape ripped open the truck ‘like a can of tuna’
A look at moving-day past, present, and future. Double-parked U-Hauls, household debris littering the sidewalks, and at least one roof-less moving truck causing chaos on Storrow Drive can mean only one thing: Moving day has arrived in Boston. Across the city, somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of leases...
nerej.com
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty handles $2.2 million sale in Charlestown, RI
Charlestown, RI Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty completed the sale of 10 Highland Rd. for $2.2 million. Ray Mott, broker/co-owner of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s, represented the seller and Robin Knisley, broker associate, also of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s represented the buyer. According to Rhode Island...
There’s an 11-Foot Portuguese Rooster in Fall River With a New Name and a Fascinating Story
Fall River is home to one of the largest battleships in America, mills that once served the bustling textile industry, a lively waterfront and spicy chourico over at Michael's Provision. There's something for everyone. To add to the list of impressive sights, Fall River now has the largest Portuguese rooster...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1