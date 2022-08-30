BROOKLINE -- One man's Vineyard vacation was cut short when he was wrongfully arrested thanks to two dollars and a typo from nearly a decade ago. Angus McCoubrey, 37 of Philadelphia, has been vacationing at his family's home in Martha's Vineyard for 30 years. The island is full of memories and this year's vacation was no different. McCoubrey and his wife arrived at the Vineyard on August 21 to start their weeklong vacation. Part of that day was spent at the beach. "We were pulling out of the beach parking lot to go get some fish for dinner and we were backing up...

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO