Clark County, NV

8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
Fox5 KVVU

Moapa Valley students beg parents to pick them up amid classroom A/C issues and excessive heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada desert’s excessive heat warning this week is having a harsh impact on communities like Moapa Valley, with temperatures in Overton slated to reach 115 degrees on Wednesday alone. But an out-of-order air conditioner in a middle school in Overton is leaving students in desperation, and parents outraged with the district’s response.
Nevada Current

NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting this month, Nevada is set to begin distributing a popular federal free food funding program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. The state will distribute summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer payments, or P-EBT throughout September, October and November. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of […] The post NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU

Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
Nevada Current

Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Editor’s note: Destinee G., a source mentioned in this article, asked only her last initial be used out of concern for professional and personal retaliation for sharing her experience.  Destinee G.’s period was late in February 2021.  It wasn’t that abnormal. Until that year her menstrual cycle was irregular. But by the next month, she […] The post Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU

Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
Fox5 KVVU

Student arrested after gun found on campus at Henderson high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student was arrested after a gun was found on a Henderson high school campus Wednesday afternoon. Clark County School District said CCSD Police received a report of a weapon on campus at Basic High School in Henderson. Police investigated, eventually finding a gun and arresting a student.

Community Policy