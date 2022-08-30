Read full article on original website
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
Welfare of rescued dogs a focus in Nye County
Ensuring the welfare of hundreds of dogs, victims of an ongoing animal abuse investigation in Nye County, west of Las Vegas. This coming as a gruesome discovery yesterday of mass dog graves was made.
Recovering addicts, families gather to spread awareness on International Overdose Awareness Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Dozens gathered Wednesday to break down the walls of substance abuse and honor the lives lost on International Drug Overdose Awareness Day. “Recovery is a thesaurus,” recovering addict Paul Vautrinot said. “It’s not a dictionary.”. Powerful words were spoken by those who have...
Authorities: Man angered by girlfriend, sets fire to a family member’s garage
A man angered by his girlfriend traveled crosstown Saturday morning to set fire to a garage at family member's home in the southeast valley, authorities said.
East Las Vegas neighbor helps feed those in need
Victoria Flores founded the Solidarity Fridge to help feed her community. She's also teaching others how to grow their own fruits and vegetables.
Moapa Valley students beg parents to pick them up amid classroom A/C issues and excessive heat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada desert’s excessive heat warning this week is having a harsh impact on communities like Moapa Valley, with temperatures in Overton slated to reach 115 degrees on Wednesday alone. But an out-of-order air conditioner in a middle school in Overton is leaving students in desperation, and parents outraged with the district’s response.
NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Starting this month, Nevada is set to begin distributing a popular federal free food funding program designed to replace meals children missed at school and child care because of pandemic-related closures. The state will distribute summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer payments, or P-EBT throughout September, October and November. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of […] The post NV families to start getting USDA summer child food benefits this month appeared first on Nevada Current.
Helping the homeless who live in Las Vegas Valley flood control tunnels
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Their home is a lot different from yours. At any given time, those work with the homeless believe as many as 1,500 people are living in flood control tunnels underneath the Las Vegas Valley. Rob Banghart knows the streets of Las Vegas can be mean...
Police: Teen girls plotted shooting at Kingman High School
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14- and 15-year-old girl, had been planning the...
Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Editor’s note: Destinee G., a source mentioned in this article, asked only her last initial be used out of concern for professional and personal retaliation for sharing her experience. Destinee G.’s period was late in February 2021. It wasn’t that abnormal. Until that year her menstrual cycle was irregular. But by the next month, she […] The post Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics appeared first on Nevada Current.
Neighbors say business making Henderson neighborhood smell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Division of Air Quality reports 111 complaints, all about one Henderson business. Neighbors in the Black Mountain Ranch area say a nearby commercial plant often makes their neighborhood smelly. Some compare it to dryer sheets. “Two or three times this afternoon, came...
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
CCSD student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school
A Basic High School student was arrested on campus Wednesday. According to an email from the school's principal to parents, Clark County School District Police took the student into custody for bringing a gun to school.
Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver for not taking daughter to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after the driver refused to take his daughter to school. Otis Tanner faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident took place around 6:34 a.m. as Valley High School Students were being taken to school.
Police: Las Vegas man sets garage on fire after argument with girlfriend
On Saturday, the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Falling Rain Dr. at approximately 7:14 a.m. for reports of a garage fire at a single-family residence.
HVAC company warns of increasing scams in duct cleaning services
Bob's Repair employees said they've become increasingly aware of underhanded tactics used by other air duct cleaning companies to trick customers out of their hard earned dollars.
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
‘We are moving forward’: Las Vegas resident talks about his life as a trans man
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas valley has continued to grow, one community living in the shadows has been expanding. The trans population is rising and for one, it’s a journey not many know about. “We are moving forward.” It’s been a long and bumpy road for Frankie Perez. The Las Vegas resident invited […]
Student arrested after gun found on campus at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student was arrested after a gun was found on a Henderson high school campus Wednesday afternoon. Clark County School District said CCSD Police received a report of a weapon on campus at Basic High School in Henderson. Police investigated, eventually finding a gun and arresting a student.
