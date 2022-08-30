ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad law enforcement investigating rumors of school shooting

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RqAf_0hbYA1MH00

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Police responded to rumors circulating over social media about a possible shooting at Carlsbad High School on Tuesday. According to the City of Carlsbad Facebook page , Carlsbad Police and Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies searched the school and found no evidence of an active threat.

Story continues below

Officials believe it was a result of rumors spread over social media. A shelter in place was issued, but the all-clear has been given. Carlsbad Police Department and Eddy County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Artesia police seek public’s help finding tree vandal

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Artesia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to crack down on vandalism. Police say over the last two years, there has been more than $30,000 in damages to the city’s “First Street Greenway Project.” The project features more than 350 trees that were planted as an entry point to downtown […]
ARTESIA, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Remember Where You Came From

The rumbling began in Carlsbad on Aug. 14 at a campaign rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate and former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti that featured an appearance by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 presidential hopeful. The sound was somewhat faint at first, unless you were looking at Twitter, with...
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

Drier weather continues to return to New Mexico

Heavy rainfall brought flash flooding to Carlsbad Wednesday. Another chance for isolated storms returns to southeastern and northern New Mexico. Storms have dropped heavy rain in parts of southeast New Mexico Wednesday. Carlsbad saw flash flooding due to heavy rainfall this afternoon. Storms are still moving through southeastern New Mexico this evening. A few storms are also moving south through the northern mountains, but won’t survive long after they make their way off the higher elevations.
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy