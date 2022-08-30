Carlsbad law enforcement investigating rumors of school shooting

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Police responded to rumors circulating over social media about a possible shooting at Carlsbad High School on Tuesday. According to the City of Carlsbad Facebook page , Carlsbad Police and Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies searched the school and found no evidence of an active threat.

Officials believe it was a result of rumors spread over social media. A shelter in place was issued, but the all-clear has been given. Carlsbad Police Department and Eddy County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the incident.

