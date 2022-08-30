ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California kids may soon be required to attend kindergarten

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
By Alexa Mae Asperin

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV) - Children in California may soon be required by law to attend kindergarten.

State Bill 70 is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk and would require California schoolchildren to complete a kindergarten year before entering the first grade. This would go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

Currently, children who are at least five years old have the option to attend kindergarten but are not mandated to attend school until they turn six.

SB-70 would add California to more than a dozen states requiring kindergarten.

The bill explains that other early education programs, such as transitional kindergarten, which serves 4-year-olds, do not count toward the requirement. Students can choose to attend public or private kindergarten.

"Research has shown that kindergarten is an essential part of a student's development, and now, more than ever, this critical early instruction is necessary in order to narrow opportunity gaps that were exacerbated by COVID-19," said Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Board President Kelly Gonez. "Mandating a full year of kindergarten ensures students receive high-quality academic, social, and developmentally-appropriate learning experiences, as well as serves as an important tool in reducing chronic absenteeism. That is why Los Angeles Unified is proud to be a sponsor of SB 70."

According to the National Education Association, kindergarteners who miss 10% or more days of school have lower academic performance when reaching the first grade. Experts predict that low-income, K-12 Latino students will scholastically fall as much as nine months— a full academic year— behind non-Hispanic White and higher-income students from classes missed in spring 2020 alone.

"As a public school teacher for 17 years, I have witnessed the detrimental impact on young students who miss out on fundamental early education," said Sen. Rubio. "The voluntary participation in kindergarten leaves students unprepared for the educational environment they will encounter in elementary school. The pandemic has exacerbated this reality."

California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3 and The post California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power appeared first on KION546.
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board The post California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles appeared first on KION546.
National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been several weeks since the first day of school here on the Central Coast. Schools are struggling to get bus drivers behind the wheel. The Alisal Union School District said it has not reduced its routes or changed its schedule. The bus driver shortage concerns some families, especially those living out The post National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars

By Kathleen Ronayne SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) - California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks, and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen. The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday on the policy. The plan also allows for one-fifth of sales after 2035 to be plug-in hybrids The post California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars appeared first on KION546.
Pinnacles National Park asking hikers to avoid trails during hot weather

PAICINES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Labor Day weekend is in sight, and escaping the heat will not be easy. Some people might be heading out of town or staying close to home. Eric Petersen is an experienced hiker who comes out to the park often. “I've done almost every trail here,” said Petersen of Salinas. “[Prewett Point The post Pinnacles National Park asking hikers to avoid trails during hot weather appeared first on KION546.
