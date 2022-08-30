ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Busy first season at Lake Arrowhead

September 3, 1987 — Luray’s Lake Arrowhead facility gained a little over $3,000 in operations in its first summer, according to Town Manager Jerry Schiro. An estimated 500 to 600 people a day flocked to the facility on weekends, he said Monday. “In my opinion, I think the...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear

Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Leslie Thomas ‘Tommy’ Jenkins

Leslie Thomas “Tommy” “Jinx” Jenkins, 74, of Stanley, VA, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side and entered his heavenly home on August 25, 2022. Tommy was born in Bluefield, WV on February 10, 1948. He spent most of his adult life in the Newport News, Va. area retiring from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Environmental Dept. in Norfolk.
STANLEY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Charged with selling liquor

September 4, 1890 — Last Monday U.S. Com’r. Snyder issued a warrant for the arrest of a colored man named Slater, charged with selling liquor in Luray. The warrant was placed in the hands of Assistant Deputy Marshal Kibler who went for this man and found him engaged in a game of “seven up.”
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Stanley’s Co. 24 answered 55 calls in May

STANLEY — The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department answered 55 calls in May, reported Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit, including 16 emergency calls, 13 medical calls and 26 non-emergency calls. Total calls for the first five months of the year are 268. A breakdown of the calls show that the...
STANLEY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Valley League awards

September 2, 1965 — Jim Moyer, outfielder and manager of the Waynesboro Generals, was named the Valley League’s most valuable player for 1965 on Friday of last week in the annual scorekeepers’ poll. Moyer collected 46 of a possible 49 points in the balloting by the league’s...
WAYNESBORO, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Panthers fall to Mountaineers in three sets during home opener

SHENANDOAH, Sept. 1 — The Page County Panthers fell in three straight sets to the visiting Mountaineers of Madison County during a Bull Run District home opener on Tuesday night. Page County went almost point-for-point with Madison in the first set, as the action was tied up eight times...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Bulldogs make statement in 43-7 rout of Bison

LURAY, Sept. 2 — The Luray Bulldogs made an early season statement on Friday night in their football home opener against the Bison of Buffalo Gap. What was touted to be a grinding ground game with two evenly matched teams — who had played to single-digit decisions the last two years — turned into a rout that let the rest of the region know that Luray is a true contender.
LURAY, VA

