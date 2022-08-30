New seats coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – New, bigger seats are coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre!

A project to replace 679 seats at the theatre on Cypress Street will take place during a two-week period in October, with hopes of unveiling the finished project for Alfred Hitchcok’s Psycho Halloween night.

Seats located downstairs will be taken out and replaced with 628 seats that are designed to be wider and more comfortable while still maintaining as much historic accuracy as they can.

The seats that are being replaced are in the orchestra section. Paramount staff says that the original theatre seats, which were installed in 1930, were replaced in this area the 1940s or 1950s. Original seats are still in the balcony area.

Overseeing this project will be Irwin Seating, who installed the original seats in 1930. They even have the same pattern used nearly 100 years ago!

“So, for the first time in 70 to 80 years, the downstairs seats will match the balcony seats,” a press release explains.

New seating will feature high-density foam instead of springs and there will be retractable armrests at all ADA-designated aisle seats to help patrons with mobility issues take their seats more easily.

An anonymous donor has funded the entire project.

