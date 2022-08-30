ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

New seats coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – New, bigger seats are coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre!

A project to replace 679 seats at the theatre on Cypress Street will take place during a two-week period in October, with hopes of unveiling the finished project for Alfred Hitchcok’s Psycho Halloween night.

Seats located downstairs will be taken out and replaced with 628 seats that are designed to be wider and more comfortable while still maintaining as much historic accuracy as they can.

The seats that are being replaced are in the orchestra section. Paramount staff says that the original theatre seats, which were installed in 1930, were replaced in this area the 1940s or 1950s. Original seats are still in the balcony area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvoDx_0hbY9kDz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifLKf_0hbY9kDz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITAAT_0hbY9kDz00

Overseeing this project will be Irwin Seating, who installed the original seats in 1930. They even have the same pattern used nearly 100 years ago!

“So, for the first time in 70 to 80 years, the downstairs seats will match the balcony seats,” a press release explains.

New seating will feature high-density foam instead of springs and there will be retractable armrests at all ADA-designated aisle seats to help patrons with mobility issues take their seats more easily.

An anonymous donor has funded the entire project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

SURVEY: Do you think Abilene ISD should condense its campuses?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD is looking for parent and guardian feedback on the idea of condensing its elementary campuses into fewer buildings, and having its intermediate and middle schools only serve certain grades. The district said it is looking into opening a conversation within the community about the best way to serve students […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Paramount Pictures#Performing#Musical Theater#Ktab#Paramount Theatre#Ada#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

APD plans for traffic control ahead of Eagles v. Cougars Crosstown Showdown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ahead of Abilene and Cooper High Schools’ famous Crosstown Showdown Friday, the Abilene Police Department (APD) planned ahead with traffic control and safety measures. Friday’s Crosstown Showdown begins at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium, located at 1525 East South 11th Street. APD’s Traffic Division will be set up at and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I’m here to fight for rural Texas’ values’: Lt. Governor Dan Patrick stops in Abilene on campaign trail, speaks on immigration & reelection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick made an appearance the Grace Museum Wednesday to talk about how important smaller cities, like Abilene, are in his campaign. “Rural Texas is the key,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said. “Rural Texas is red, our big cities are blue, and I’m here to fight for rural […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday September 2nd

Temperatures heading into the Labor Day Weekend look to warm up and those rain chances should come down making for a much drier forecast. It will be nice with only scattered showers possible. For your Friday, we will see Warm weather, mostly sunny skies and only a 30% chance of pm showers. The high will be 90 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers and a low of 69 degrees. The Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Coleman Fire Department closing roads due to rainfall levels

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Coleman Fire Department has announced that public works and TXDOT are closing roads in the city following heavy amounts of rainfall. According to a social media post, the fire department is advising drivers to avoid flooded areas, and 'turn around, don't drown'. Driving around barricades...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy