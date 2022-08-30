Read full article on original website
Local children's advocacy center says funding restored but still less than requested
SAGINAW, Mich. - One week after the state said the funding would be restored to children's advocacy centers, the CAN Council received a letter on how much money they were getting. President and CEO of the CAN Council of Arenac, Bay, Huron and Saginaw Counties Emily Yeager says they are...
Kermit Street Porch Fest held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Kermit Street Porch Fest was held in Flint Saturday. The event included live music, food, and bounce houses. New links: Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed. Bonnie Grass, a member of the Kermit Street Blook Club says that neighborhood fellowship helps grow the community.
Back-to-school event held at McClellan Park in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A back-to-school event was held in Flint at McClellan Park Saturday. In addition to school supplies, the first 75 students received a $30 gift card to Old Navy or target. Mid-Michigan NOW talked to the organizer of the event who tells us why it’s so important to...
Who will MSP THC testing errors impact? Attorneys believe a lot more.
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Following an updated statement from Michigan State Police following a false readings in their THC toxicology testing. MSP is now saying that approximately 3,250 people were impacted by the false readings according to their lab data. According to MSP lab reports, false readings began on March 28, 2019 and affected those more than 3,000 cases. After hearing MSP's finding defense attorney's around Mid-Michigan believe this number should be much higher.
Shiawassee County bat tests positive for rabies
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) laboratory confirmed that a bat in Shiawassee County has tested positive for rabies. The bat was found in the City of Owosso, however, county residents should continue to use caution with with no matter the location and circumstance.
VIDEO: MSP assist Flint PD responding to man firing rifle in neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. -- Michigan State Police Third District assisted Flint Police Department in responding to a man firing a rifle in the neighborhood. MSP Third District reports on Twitter that the incident occurred on August 30 with aviation footage.
Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed
COLUMBIAVILLE AND BAY CITY, Mich.--- It's Labor Day weekend and campgrounds and parks in Mid-Michigan are packed. For many campers, this is their last chance to enjoy the nice summer weather. Mid-Michigan NOW's Chloe Godbold talked to people who were out enjoying the nice weather at Wolverine campgrounds in Columbiaville.
CEO of Koegel Meats, Albert J. Koegel, has died
FLINT, Mich. - The CEO of Koegel Meats has passed away. Albert Koegel came to the Flint area in 1916 to start his own business, which has turned into a Michigan staple. Albert J. Koegel, his son, became CEO, and worked for the business for decades. Today, Koegel produces about...
First annual taco fest in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. -- The first annual Saginaw Taco Fest will be held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month next Saturday. La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw will present the first annual Saginaw Taco Fest on Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serra Chevrolet. There...
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
Midland Police: 80-year-old missing woman found
MIDLAND, Mich. -UPDATE: According to Midland County Central Dispatch, Marilyn Goeders has been located and is being evaluated now. The Midland Police Department needs your help locating missing 80-year-old Marilyn Goeders. Police say they were dispatched to Primrose Retirement Community for a report of a missing resident on September 3,...
What is the Board of Canvassers? Little-known group has power to deny what's on ballots
LANSING, Mich. — With a quick voice vote, one little-known administrative body in Michigan has the ability to decide anything you might see on your ballot. While the work of the Board of State Canvassers is relatively simple — rubber stamp proposals that have met the state's requirements to make the ballot — an eight-hour meeting on Wednesday was anything but.
Viking Invasion at Michigan Renaissance Festival
HOLLY, Mich.-- Vikings are to invade the Michigan Renaissance Festival on Labor Day weekend. From September 3-5, visitors are encouraged to be the best dressed Viking they are able to be at the Michigan Renaissance Festival. Events to include but not limited to:. 2nd annual Tomahawk throwing competition. Tattoo contest.
Flint Subway grand opening under new ownership
FLINT, Mich. -- The Subway near Miller Road and Ballenger Road will have a grand opening on Saturday under new ownership. The Subway will open on September 3 at 12 p.m. Its address is 3631 Miller Road in Flint. The owner's, Steven Hartwell, family also owns Dawn Donuts on Clio...
Sloan Museum of Discovery to celebrate 100 years of service with free admission for guests
FLINT, Mich.- If you’re looking for something fun and free to do Friday night, we have the thing just for you. Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium will be letting in guests for free this weekend. New links: Vassar Theatre ticket proceeds go to local animal shelters for...
Project Community Connect to return after two-year hiatus
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Project Community Connect will reopen Wednesday after a two year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 7, Midland County Local Planning Body will present Project Community Connect from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midland's Trinity Lutheran Church as a one-stop shop for community resources.
Flint Police looking for missing teen girl
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department needs your help locating missing 16-year-old Traieonna Earl. Earl was last seen in the 100 Block of Wood Street in Flint. She is described as 6'1", 178 lbs., brown hair and eyes, and she wears glasses and a nose ring. If you have any information please contact Officer Frye at 810-237-6821 or call 911.
Witnesses: Armed bystander prevented 4th Detroit death
DETROIT (AP) — A young man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets fled when an armed bystander saw him shoot a fourth person and responded with his own gunfire, witnesses told a TV station. "He scattered like a jack rabbit,” Wallace Pleasant told WXYZ-TV. Prior...
Juvenile suspect arrested for possessing firearm at Auburn Hills school
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- 17-year-old Pontiac male was arrested for possessing a firearm at Avondale High School football game Friday. On September 1, about 7:30 p.m., Auburn Hills Police officers were working at the Avondale High School vs. Holly High School Varsity football game. An officer observed three teens approaching the main entrance gate to the stadium. Once they observed the police officer, all three went behind a small building next to the parking lot.
