SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation expects there will be a couple of times over Labor Day Weekend that drivers will need to prepare for heavy traffic. Today, UDOT says to expect up to a 20-minute delay from 1-8 p.m. going northbound on I-15 in Davis County. In Salt Lake County going southbound, there could be up to 30-minute delays from 3-7 p.m. The agency also expects up to 10-minute delays from 3-8 p.m. near Nephi, going southbound I-15.

DAVIS COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO