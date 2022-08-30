ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Record heat for Labor Day weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Labor Day weekend Utah! With the dome of high-pressure sitting over the western United States, we won’t see too many changes compared to what we had over recent days, with highs ranging more than 10° above average in most locations across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly […]
ABC4

Heatwave continues to set records throughout the state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, hopefully, you are staying cool! We are coming off the hottest September day ever recorded in Salt Lake City as we hit 102. That also broke the daily record of 100 and it is the 28th time this year we’ve seen 100°+ heat in SLC which continues to […]
kslnewsradio.com

Utah youth to hold funeral style demonstration for Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Young Utahns with the Utah Youth Environmental Solutions Network plan to gather at the Great Salt Lake, on Sept. 3, to hold a “funeral-style” demonstration. The group plans to stage a “die-in,” they also plan to educate attendees about the lake and call for action.
ksl.com

Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT expects these slowdowns during Labor Day Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation expects there will be a couple of times over Labor Day Weekend that drivers will need to prepare for heavy traffic. Today, UDOT says to expect up to a 20-minute delay from 1-8 p.m. going northbound on I-15 in Davis County. In Salt Lake County going southbound, there could be up to 30-minute delays from 3-7 p.m. The agency also expects up to 10-minute delays from 3-8 p.m. near Nephi, going southbound I-15.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah is the 10th most active state in the country, according to study

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is the 10th most active state in America, that’s according to an article by topnutritioncoaching.com. Devan Chavez, of the Utah Division of State Parks, says everything Utah naturally has to offer is the reason for the high ranking. “The sky’s the limit when...
kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake County now offering updated COVID booster

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department announced it now has appointments for the updated COVID-19 booster shots available. The news comes after the CDC recommended the updated boosters for anyone ages 12 and up. The health department said the appointments would be available at Salt...
ABC4

NOW: SLCPD assisting in UTA investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating an incident in the area of 900 South 200 West. At this time, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that officers are assisting the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Police in the investigation. The agency says that a “lengthy closure” is to be expected, and that […]
ABC4

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
KUTV

Seafood food truck serves delicious dishes in Utah

KUTV — From fish and chips to nachos to shrimp poppers, Deep Sea Bites has everything!. Cesar Vazquez and Dafne Vergara stopped by Fresh Living to show us their most popular dishes. For more information visit deepseafoodtruck.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check...
kslnewsradio.com

Utah sets heat record for hottest summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s hottest summer on record is now in the books. In a tweet on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported the warmest June, July and August in Utah since the agency started keeping records. Temperatures are recorded at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
ABC4

Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
