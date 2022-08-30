Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
Dirty Dough releases video. Here’s the latest on the #UtahCookieWars
The latest developments in Utah’s “Cookie Wars” include a statement about a lawsuit and a video response. Dirty Dough released a video on Wednesday making fun of the lawsuit that Crumbl Cookies filed against them. On Monday, Crumbl released a statement about the lawsuit, but did not respond to a request by the Deseret News for comment.
deseret.com
A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race
An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
Comments / 0