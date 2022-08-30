ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another January 6 rioter receives jail time

By Alexandra Limon
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaRND_0hbY8iQK00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A Proud Boys member and Jan. 6th rioter was sentenced to more than four years behind bars on Monday, which comes after two men received seven-year sentences for their roles in the insurrection earlier this year.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, who told the judge that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, was sentenced to 55 months in prison.

“The sentence is disproportionate to what other defendants who were involved in Jan. 6th actually received,” said Pruitt’s attorney Robert Jenkins. “I don’t think Mr. Pruitt intended to physically assault or attack any legislator.”

Leading up to the Capitol riot, Pruitt was part of a group chat with other Proud Boys members who were planning violence, with Pruitt’s he was “Battle ready.”

Videos and photos show Pruitt forcing his way into the Capitol and throwing wooden objects, and prosecutors said Pruitt came within feet of Senator Chuck Schumer.

Earlier in August, Thomas Robertson, a former Virginia police officer, and Guy Reffitt, who brought a gun into the Capitol and was turned in by his teenage son, were sentenced to seven years in prison.

“It’s political persecution. We are patriots, Guy was a patriot that day. He will always be a patriot,” said Reffitt’s wife Nicole.

According to the justice department, 860 people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 Capitol attack, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Walmart credit card fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted and two people have been arrested in connection to fraud and embezzlement cases in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) were initially searching for two men in connection to a credit card fraud case at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Daytan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg, was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of cashing over $9K in fake checks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is wanted for allegedly cashing over $9,000 in fake checks at banks. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Joseph Conner, 42, is accused of cashing fake checks worth $2,449.04, $3,641 and $3,341.82 at Hattiesburg banks in May. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Former Parchman warden sentenced for assaulting inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has been sentenced to prison for assaulting an inmate. Melvin Hilson, 50, has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release for violating an inmate’s civil rights, the Department of Justice says. Hilson reportedly attacked an […]
PARCHMAN, MS
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
NBC News

SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

William “Polo” Edwards indicted for murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Police identified William “Polo” Edwards as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
The Associated Press

Judge declines to overturn Elizabeth Holmes guilty verdict

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday tentatively declined to overturn the jury conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. That leaves the former Silicon Valley star a step closer to serving prison time. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila won’t make that decision final until Oct. 17, when he is scheduled to sentence Holmes in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury found her guilty of duping investors in her much-hyped blood-testing startup. Holmes, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution, for lying to investors about a Theranos technology she hailed as a revolution in healthcare but which in practice produced dangerously inaccurate results. Amy Saharia, one of Holmes’ lawyers, tried to persuade Davila that the jury of eight men and four women had acted irrationally during their seven days of deliberations. The judge concluded that the jurors drew reasonable inferences from evidence presented at the trial, although he said he would still review some cases Saharia presented before making a final decision.
SAN JOSE, CA
WJTV 12

AFT-Jackson distributes water after working hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As more people from across the globe are coming together in support of Jackson’s water crisis, it’s also all hands on deck for neighbors. AFT-Jackson is working to meet the needs of educators, students and the community. It’s an opportunity to cater to those who can’t get to water distributions due […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive

video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed and he is alive at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened to crash a plane into the business, the Tupelo Police Department said. The […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

Man fatally shot by police in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
WJTV 12

Vidalia daycare workers plead guilty to over 10 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Porales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. According to deputies, Ragonesi […]
VIDALIA, LA
WJTV 12

Pilot threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart, police say

(NEXSTAR) – A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, was evacuated on Saturday morning after the pilot of an aircraft threatened to crash into the store, the Tupelo Police Department said Saturday morning. The pilot, who was “possibly” operating a Beechcraft plane, had been flying over the city since approximately 5 a.m. CT, according to calls made […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man admits to using 3D-printers to manufacture guns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of engaging in business as a manufacturer of firearms. According to court documents, Kent Edward Newhouse, 41, possessed firearms on or about July 13, 2022 and July 20, 2022, and engaged […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Salvation Army to provide water to Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will distribute water to Jackson neighbors this weekend. So far, the organization has distributed more than 2,400 cases of water over the span of just two days with the partnership of local businesses. Officials with the organization said Fastenal, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Community Coffee are among […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found in Mississippi River near Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the Mississippi River near Natchez on Thursday, September 1. The Natchez Democrat reported the body was found by barge operators about 15 miles south of the Natchez bridge around 12:00 p.m. The woman’s race and age are unknown. Her body […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Lowe’s, Salvation Army to distribute free water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Lowe’s announced the company, along with Salvation Army volunteers, will host a water distribution event in West Jackson on Thursday, September 1. The distribution will take place at the Lowe’s location at 2250 Greenway Drive at 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will distribute water while supplies last. According to the company, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy