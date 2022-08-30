ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs release initial 53-man roster following cuts

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07e6xo_0hbY8Oxu00

(610 Sports) – The Kansas City Chiefs have officially assembled their first iteration of the 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. Expect some changes in the coming days as it relates to injured players and waiver claims.

Here’s your first look at the initial 53-man roster in Kansas City:

Quarterback (3)
- Patrick Mahomes
- Chad Henne
- Shane Buechele

Running back (5)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Jerick McKinnon
- Isiah Pacheco
- Ronald Jones
- Michael Burton (FB)

Tight end (4)
- Travis Kelce
- Blake Bell
- Noah Gray
- Jody Fortson

Wide Receiver (5)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Mecole Hardman
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Skyy Moore
- Justin Watson

Offensive line (9)
- LT Orlando Brown Jr.
- LG Joe Thuney
- C Creed Humphrey
- RG Trey Smith
- RT Andrew Wylie
- OT Geron Christian
- OG Nick Allegretti
- OT Prince Tega Wanogho
- OL Darian Kinnard

Defensive tackle (4)
- Chris Jones
- Derrick Nnadi
- Tershawn Wharton
- Khalen Saunders

Defensive end (6)
- Frank Clark
- George Karlaftis
- Carlos Dunlap
- Mike Danna
- Joshua Kaindoh
- Malik Herring

Linebacker (4)
- Nick Bolton
- Willie Gay
- Leo Chenal
- Darius Harris

Cornerback (6)
- L’Jarius Sneed
- Trent McDuffie
- Rashad Fenton
- Jaylen Watson
- Joshua Williams
- Chris Lammons

Safety (4)
- Juan Thornhill
- Justin Reid
- Bryan Cook
- Deon Bush

Specialists (3)
- K Harrison Butker
- P Tommy Townsend
- LS James Winchester

