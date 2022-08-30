Kids that doesn't know any better would take it thinking it's some sort of candy. it's not every parents educate their kids. I have seen parents smoking weed with their kids and say I rather do it with them instead of doing it behind their back, poor excuse for a parent. I know one thing doesn't have to do with the other but parents need to educate themselves and educate their kids in all levels. I was against making weed legal. but this country always get involve where there's money to make not caring for our children's and the outcome.
what else will Biden inadvertently allow into this country! send all these immigrants make it mandatory for them to go to war 4 years to be enlisted send them out of the country to serve for our country before allowed in here
So it’s the colors of the pills that lure people into taking them, it’s simple, if you want to get high smoke some cannabis If you want to get real high, then smoke a lot of cannabis
Comments / 80