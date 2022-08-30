Position-by-position breakdown of 49ers 53-man roster

The 2022 49ers 53-man roster has officially dropped.

Week 1 is just 12 days away, as the 49ers will open their season at the Chicago Bears on Sept. 11. San Francisco shocked some football fans by bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo on a restructured one-year deal to back up Trey Lance and the franchise feels fortunate to have him back.

Here’s a look at the 53-man squad, position-by-position:

Quarterback (3)

Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo

Brock Purdy

A couple of big surprises here. First of all, Jimmy G. But you know all about that, as he has returned on a restructured one-year deal. The 49ers will elect to go with three quarterbacks, including 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy. Clearly, San Francisco likes what it saw out of the Iowa State product, who is also insurance should Jimmy G find work elsewhere.

Running back (5)

Elijah Mitchell

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Ty Davis-Price

Trey Sermon

Jordan Mason

Elijah Mitchell is the clear-cut No. 1 back after his 963-yard rookie season, when he was sidelined for six games due to various injuries. Last year’s third-down tailback JaMycal Hasty was waived, but the team is still carrying five running backs, which is rare.

That leaves veteran Jeff Wilson Jr., 2022 third-rounder Ty Davis-Price and 2021 third-rounder Trey Sermon to duke it out for carries behind Mitchell, along with undrafted rookie Jordan Mason, who led the team with 94 rushing yards on 19 carries in the preseason. The 49ers are expected to run a lot this season and Shanahan likes to change personnel, so there should be plenty of opportunities to go around.

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk

You don’t have to worry about Juice, who has made the last six Pro Bowl and remains an integral part to Kyle Shanahan’s shape-shifting offense.

Wide receiver (5)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Danny Gray

Ray-Ray McCloud

Big things are expected from Deebo Samuel after he led the NFL with 18.2 yards per reception and set and NFL record with eight rushing touchdowns as a wide receiver in 2021. Brandon Aiyuk is a breakout candidate, Jauan Jennings has shown flashes of being a YAC monster and Danny Gray might be the fastest guy on the team. Free-agent signee Ray-Ray McCloud is more of a return specialist who could get sprinkled in on offense.

Tight end (3)

George Kittle

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

The People’s Champ George Kittle remains one of the most complete tight ends – if not overall players – in the NFL. Woerner and Dwelley provide some trusted veteran backups.

Tackles (4)

Trent Williams

Mike McGlinchey

Colton McKivitz

Jaylon Moore

Trent Williams is one of the premiere players in football and arguably (hello, Nick Bosa) the best player on the 49ers. From there, it gets dicey on the offensive line. Mike McGlinchey returned to practice in a limited role recently after injuring his knee in the preseason opener. His presence at right tackle would be a big relief for the 49ers, as McKivitz and Moore are unreliable.

Guards (4)

Spencer Burford

Aaron Banks

Daniel Brunskill

Nick Zakelj

Playing guard in a Shanahan offense is a demanding job, but the 49ers could be relying on a couple of youngsters to shoulder the load. Veteran Daniel Brunskill is dealing with a hamstring injury, leaving playing time open for 2022 fourth-rounder Spencer Burford and 2021 second-rounder Aaron Banks, who’s yet to live up to his potential out of Notre Dame.

Centers (1)

Jake Brendel

The fifth-year veteran almost won this job by default after Daniel Brunskill injured his hamstring in the preseason opener.

Edge rushers (4)

Nick Bosa

Samson Ebukam

Drake Jackson

Charles Omenihu

If his abs were any indication, Nick Bosa arrived to training camp in tip-top shape and looks primed for a monster year. Second-round pick Drake Jackson looks like an intriguing rookie who could make waves this year. Veterans Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu were both acquired by the 49ers last year and have been able to carve out roles.

Interior linemen (5)

Arik Armstead

Javon Kinlaw

Hassan Ridgeway

Kevin Givens

Kerry Hyder

It’s a big season for Javon Kinlaw, the 2020 first-round pick who has been bothered by chronic knee injuries throughout his young career. When Arik Armstead moved inside full-time last season it helped fortify the 49ers defense in the second half. The 49ers remain loaded with versatile linemen they like to move in and out of the game.

Linebackers (6)

Fred Warner

Azeen Al-Shaair

Dre Greenlaw

Oren Burks

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson

Pro Football Focus hyped up the linebacking corps by calling it the best in the NFL during the offseason. At the center of it all is MLB Fred Warner, who is something of the QB of the unit. Azeez Al-Shaair and Dre Greenlaw round out the starting unit, though they’ve both had injury troubles recently. Oren Burks is a versatile special teams ace while Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles returns for his third season with the Niners.

Cornerbacks (5)

Mooney Ward

Emmanuel Moseley

Samuel Womack

Deommodore Lenoir

Ambry Thomas

Mooney Ward (we’re done calling him Charvarius!) was the team’s prized free-agent signee and is expected to be the top cover corner on the team. Emmanuel Moseley impressed through camp and looks primed to step up into more playing time, but both starters have been slowed by injuries in camp. Rookie Samuel Womack was arguably the most impressive 49ers player of the preseason with his ball-hawking skills.

Safeties (4)

Jimme Ward

Talanoa Hufanga

George Odum

Tarvarius Moore

Jimmie Ward must start the season on the 53-man roster before getting placed on the short-term injured reserve, where he will miss at least four games while recovering from a severe hamstring strain. That leaves George Odum as the odds on favorite to start at free safety alongside strong side safety Talanoa Hufanga. Dontae Johnson, who was released on Tuesday, is expected to re-sign with the 49ers once Ward is placed on the IR. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic , it will mark Johnson’s 15th contract with the 49ers since 2014.

Specialists (3)

K Robbie Gould

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LS Taybor Pepper

Keeping the band together! No changes here.