ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Abilene Reporter-News

$3 for Sept. 3: Abilene moviegoers get price break in hopes they'll return to theaters

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0qnC_0hbY7jqC00

National Cinema Day is Saturday, when tickets to movies across America will be $3.

Movies fans have not returned to theaters en masse since the pandemic, many choosing to watch on their own electronic devices. Seating limitations, fewer movies to choose from and escalating prices have caused some movie fans to stay away, too.

In an attempt to lure customers to watching a movie with others and enjoying concession treats, the ticket price has been cut to what once was a matinee cost.

According to the Cinema Foundation, more than 3,000 theaters will participate.

That includes Premiere Cinema at the Mall of Abilene and the two Cinemark locations in Abilene.

The Labor Day weekend usually is a slow weekend at theaters as students return to classrooms and few movies remain that were not seen during the summer.

Box office reports for August show the month lagged more than normal. Yet, the summer has been regarded a success with films such as "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World Dominion" doing well.

Overall, while numbers were up in 2022, those still were off 20% from 2019.

At theaters, moviegoers will see previews for fall and holiday movies that could spark their return to theaters, those who organized the $3 movie day event hope.

If successful, the $3 movie day could become an annual promotion.

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

SURVEY: Do you think Abilene ISD should condense its campuses?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD is looking for parent and guardian feedback on the idea of condensing its elementary campuses into fewer buildings, and having its intermediate and middle schools only serve certain grades. The district said it is looking into opening a conversation within the community about the best way to serve students […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Abilene#Labor Day Weekend#Theaters#Movies#Linus Business#Business Industry#The Cinema Foundation#Premiere Cinema
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 1st

Cooler weather will continue to stick around and our rain chances continue to look very good. We should see today, a mostly cloudy sky and a 80% chance of showers sticking around. The high will rise to around a cool 81 degrees and the winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and remain on the light side. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of isolated showers otherwise partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to around 69 and the winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa

SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country

ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
ROBY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fatality in 18-Wheeler Rollover Near Roscoe

ROSCOE, TX — Tragedy struck as a truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer apparently hydroplaned in pouring rain in Interstate 20. The driver lost control and ended up rolling over. Inside the cab, the driver and co-driver were victims. The co-driver was in the sleeper berth when the crash happened. Texas DPS said there was one fatality in that crash.    The 18-wheeler rollover happened on I-20 in Nolan County near mile marker 232, just west of Roscoe. The semi was traveling eastbound.     Meanwhile, in the westbound lanes near the same mile marker, there was a second roll-over crash. Few details…
ROSCOE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Staff members ‘no longer employed’ at Abilene ISD after incident involving restraint of student

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple staff members are “no longer employed” at Abilene ISD after an incident involving the restraint of a student. The incident happened at Woodson Center for Excellence the afternoon of August 24. AISD did not disclose any details on the incident but did say district officials immediately placed all staff members […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Drug Arrests Made in Coleman This Week

Coleman, Texas - During the evening of August 31, 2022, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman Park Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department and the Brownwood Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Mesquite Street in Coleman. A...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy