Portable showers, prepackaged food: How Jackson colleges are responding to the water crisis

By Molly Minta
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1DF9_0hbY7Ru000
Jerome Gladney helps distribute water to Jackson residents in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

Many college students are using portable showers and toilets as Jackson’s water emergency causes little to no water pressure on campuses throughout the city, forcing schools to move classes online and go without air conditioning.

Administrations at three colleges and universities based in Jackson – Belhaven University, Millsaps College, and Jackson State University – are not sure how long these contingency measures, like limiting dining hall hours and distributing bottled water, will last.

“The situation is fluid, no pun intended,” Michael Bolden, the director of campus operations at Jackson State University, said at a town hall on Tuesday. “Things are moving up and down depending on how the system is responding to what’s happening at the primary locations.”

Tougaloo College is not affected by the city’s water emergency, a spokesperson confirmed to Mississippi Today, because it has its own well system.

At Belhaven University, located a few blocks from the J.H. Fewell Water Plant, classes did not meet Tuesday. The administration has been closely monitoring the situation in meetings all day and hopes to have a better idea of how to proceed by the end of the week, David Sprayberry, Belhaven’s director of public relations, told Mississippi Today.

Currently, some buildings lack water or have low pressure on upper floors. The university has limited food service to residential students and is distributing bottled water for drinking and nonpotable water to flush the toilets.

“Because of the uncertainty, we are taking the following actions for TOMORROW ONLY,” Belhaven University President Roger Parrott wrote in a letter to campus.

Parrott wrote that he hopes to have more information for students by Tuesday night but that because Belhaven University is located “downhill,” he expects the campus to be among the first areas of the city to have water pressure restored.

“Thankfully, our campus location is ‘downhill,’ and we keep water running longer than other parts of town,” Parrott wrote. “We will likely be one of the first portions of town to have water pressure restored when the plant is fixed.”

Colleges and universities are effectively small municipalities, providing thousands of students in Jackson with round-the-clock housing, food, security, health care and utilities. The disruption in water service doesn’t just affect students’ learning, but all aspects of living on campus, from showering in the dormitories to buying hot meals on campus.

“We are nearing the 24-hour mark of this happening,” Fran’Cee Brown-McClure, JSU’s vice president for student affairs, said at the town hall. “I know it definitely feels like it’s been happening forever, but we are still in the early stages.”

UMMC placed its campus on fire watch, but it’s unclear if the other Jackson colleges are doing the same as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” said Annie Mitchell, the vice president for marketing and communications at Millsaps College. “We rely on the city for that.”

At Millsaps, a small liberal arts college on a hill in central Jackson, the emergency management team is meeting twice a day as the second week of classes begin, Mitchell said.

On Tuesday morning, the water pressure returned to above 30 PSI, enabling students to flush toilets.

“Millsaps is one of the highest points in the city, and our residence halls on the second and third floors, just with gravity, it’s harder for those students to flush the toilets,” Mitchell said.

Portable showers and toilets had been brought in on Monday night, but Mitchell said she didn’t know yet how much that cost the college. The university’s air conditioning has not been affected, and Mitchell said that while there was a wifi outage on campus, it was not due to the city’s water emergency.

“Our provider, they had a global outage, it was just really unfortunate timing,” she said.

Millsaps also requested portable hygiene stations from Aramark, its food provider, so dining services could continue, albeit with prepackaged food and on limited hours.

As for classes, Millsaps went virtual on Monday around 11:30 a.m. after the decline in water pressure was noticed, Mitchell said. Students and faculty have the day off today in case they need to travel home, and classes (with the exception of labs) are going to be virtual for the rest of the week.

“We just wanted to make sure that we were giving our students as much choice as possible in terms of where they were going to be, because we weren’t quite sure how the water was going to, at that time, impact services on campus such as laundry, flushing toilets, taking showers that kind of thing,” she said.

Jackson State University held an hour-long town hall on Zoom on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the impact of the water emergency on the campus. Four top administrators at the university just west of downtown answered questions for students, including Brown-McClure, Bolden, President Thomas Hudson, and Alisa Mosley, the provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Almost three weeks ago, low water pressure had caused the university to delay move-in for the dormitories; JSU is now moving classes online for the rest of the week with plans to resume in-person by Tuesday next week.

IHL’s risk management office has reached out to JSU and “stands ready to assist with any needs identified by the university,” Blanton wrote in an email.

Many dorms don’t have water on the upper floors; the JSU delivered water bottles to students last night and this morning. There is no laundry service in order to ensure water is going to students’ basic needs, and the library is closed. The university is working to bring in water for food prep in the dining hall, and to set up portable showers for students by tomorrow.

Some parts of campus had issues with air conditioning, but Bolden said that students should start noticing cooler temperatures inside this afternoon.

Students had multiple questions about whether it is safe to live in the dorms. A parent asked if they should prepare to bring their children home.

“You can come but as we’ve mentioned, you do have to be aware of the ever changing situation that’s happening and the impact to jackson state – we are not gonna turn away a student who arrives but it really is up to you at this point and your comfort level of whether you arrive on saturday,” Brown-McClure said.

During the town hall, Brown-McClure repeatedly told students that the campus is not in an “evacuation situation.”

“Again, the campus is open; we are not closed,” Brown-McClure said. “You can still hang out, you can still walk the plaza. I just looked outside. It’s a very beautiful day. Please engage with your peers … we just have to be mindful.”

“Campus safety is still here, the dining hall is still here, we are open,” she added.

The university can’t make any adjustments to tuition or housing because those rates are set by the state, Brown-McClure told students.

The administrators also fielded multiple questions from students about efforts to get JSU its own water system, a goal that became particularly urgent after last year’s ice storm froze flowing water to the university. Jackson’s water issues have caused periods of low and no water pressure on JSU’s campus as far back as 2010.

Hudson told students that JSU is actively working to study the feasibility of building its own water system on campus. He said there is state and federal funding available to help the university construct its own water system, but he did not go into specifics.

Four Mississippi universities have their own water systems, according to the Institutions of Higher Learning, including Alcorn State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Mississippi State University, and the University of Mississippi.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center uses its own water source for about 90% of campus with the remaining coming from the city.

In an email to the faculty senate last week, Bolden wrote that the university has “initiated requests for funding to determine the best option to meet” its needs, including preparing a plan for an alternate water supply to serve JSU. It is “a primary and recurring conversation with the Department of Finance and Administration, members of the MS State Legislature, and officials in the City of Jackson.”

Millsaps is also looking to construct its own well system due to the impacts of the 2021 ice storm on students and the campus. The university is currently in the fundraising phase of the project.

Mitchell said that while Millsaps did not find a “direct correlation” between the ice storm and a decline in enrollment, Jackson’s water woes are difficult on students, faculty and staff.

“Part of the beauty of going to Millsaps is we have a great residential experience,” she said, “and certainly water is a key piece of that.”

Related
Jackson Free Press

How Integration Failed in Jackson’s Public Schools from 1969 to 2017

It was a cold winter day in 1969, but Brenda Walker was not thinking about the weather when she put her coat in her locker. After all, Central High School in the middle of downtown Jackson had radiators to heat the classrooms. Central was traditionally an all-white high school, but...
JACKSON, MS
Tennessee Tribune

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis

JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Seven water supersites open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
JACKSON, MS
Power 107.5/106.3

Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis

NFL legend Brett Farve was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare funds by Mississippi officials. Meanwhile, the lingering environmental justice crisis in the capital city of Jackson has gone unattended to for decades. The post Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top

Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
JACKSON, MS
erienewsnow.com

Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'

When I am asked what makes Mississippi so special, I always point out the special ways the past and the present intersect on the physical and cultural landscape of this state. The names of Native American tribes like Biloxi and Pascagoula exist alongside the traces of the frontier and African-American culture that shaped the state.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Want to reach out to our neighbors in Jackson? Here are ways to help

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9. If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said...
MERIDIAN, MS
deltanews.tv

The Delta Water Situation

GREENVILLE-GREENWOOD-CLEVELAND - Experts continue to call the water situation in Jackson, dire, as it recovers from too much water in the streets.... and not enough coming out of faucets. But before you jump to the conclusion that what's going on in Jackson has anything to do with the delta... hear...
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

How the water crisis is affecting Jackson’s real estate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis is affecting the real estate business in the capital city. On August 17, the Central Mississippi Association of Realtors sent a letter to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba asking him to find a solution to Jackson’s water problems. According to a Realtor Property report released in […]
JACKSON, MS
Garden & Gun

What It’s Like to Run a Restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi, Right Now

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are currently without reliable running water. On Monday, officials announced that due to recent heavy rains, the Pearl River had overflowed its banks and pushed river water into the larger of the capital city’s two water treatment plants, causing problems that disrupted its operations. All tap water has been declared unsafe to drink, and with little or no water pressure in many areas, residents are unable to shower or flush toilets.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Emergency pump installed at Mississippi water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. He said there have been challenges at the plant due to the chemistry of the water. On Wednesday morning, the plant was down to 40 PSI. Lumumba said many […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Headed to Jackson? Before You Go….

President Biden has approved the governor’s request for a federal disaster declaration because of Jackson’s water crisis. If you’re going to the capital city this week, you should know that your favorite restaurant may be closed. Or your doctor’s appointment may have been moved to another location. That’s part of the impact being felt in Jackson after a water treatment plant failed. Some businesses and offices with little or no water pressure have shut down. That includes the driver’s license bureau in Jackson. And some are dealing with the water emergency as best they can. The University of Mississippi Medical Center says its main campus is unaffected by the crisis because it has its own water wells. But it says UMMC offices located off-campus– including the Jackson Medical Mall– have been impacted. Patients with appointments should call first because they may be sent to a different office.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Mississippi Water Crisis Continues

JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Thursday, September 1, 2022, the water crisis in Jackson, Miss. continues as residents are without a confirmed timeline to drink the water or use water to flush toilets and take showers. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport

The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer

A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

