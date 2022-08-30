Read full article on original website
A man convicted of Murder in Morgan County Court earlier this year has filed an appeal in the case. 22-year-old Dustin A. Finlaw was back in Morgan County Court this morning for a hearing on a pair of motions filed in his case. Finlaw was found guilty for the 2018 murder of 42-year-old Robert Utter in Meredosia back in January of this year.
A Kampsville man is heading to prison for drug charges from last Fall. 48 year old Jason W. Harkey of Kampsville pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of driving under the influence of drugs, obstruction of justice by attempting to destroy evidence, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The charges stem...
QUINCY — A Springfield man, charged with four Class X felonies in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, is asking to represent himself — again. Bradley S. Yohn, 35, filed a motion Wednesday, Aug. 24, to represent himself in his case. A status hearing was held Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court, and Judge Roger Thomson set a hearing for Yohn’s motion for Sept. 7.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a felony warrant for a Peoria man, charged in August in connection with a July animal cruelty case. In a post on their Facebook page, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Prince is also wanted for an unrelated Violation of Order of Protection and has a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
A Raymond man has been arrested following a traffic violation complaint. Montgomery Police say they were called to Raymond to investigate the complaint when they located the suspect vehicle in the village of Raymond and made contact with him. Police say 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery of Raymond had a suspended driver’s license and outstanding warrants for his arrest. Deputies than took Vickery into custody on the outstanding Montgomery County warrant; which had been issued for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. He also had an outstanding Sangamon County for failure to appear; driving on a suspended license.
Cases filed during-August 21-27, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Austin Seago, 28 of Girard, is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth in connection with an August 20 incident. Michael Gray, 51 of Gillespie,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
A Springfield man charged with multiple felonies in Adams County is seeking to represent himself in court again. 35 year old Bradley S. Yohn filed a motion on August 24th once again to represent himself in his case. According to Muddy River News, a status hearing was held on the motion in Adams County Court, and Judge Roger Thomson has set a hearing for the motion on September 7th. A trial is scheduled to begin in the case on November 7th.
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to […]
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
The man seen walking around a Springfield neighborhood with a gun has come forward… and police have established that it was a BB gun he was carrying. The incident caused some alarm Tuesday, prompting soft lockdowns to be put in place at several Springfield schools. Police distributed a surveillance camera image of the man, and say the 19-year-old contacted police Wednesday to say that he was the person in the picture.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Springfield man was sentenced for credit card fraud. 31-year-old Calvin Christian III was sentenced Thursday for two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Christian received hardware to recode cards with magnetic strips. He then bought stolen credit card information over the internet to make fraudulent credit cards. Federal […]
The Canton Police Department says a teen that’s been missing since early August has been found safe. 17 year old Summer Rayne Rodgers was reported missing on August 12th after leaving her home to go meet someone. According to an update posted by the Canton Police Department and Missing...
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has announced the identity of the Jacksonville man found deceased in a vehicle yesterday in rural Sangamon County. Allmon says that 42 year old Nickholas Stambaugh of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at 8:45 yesterday morning on the Lost Bridge Trail just off of Interstate 55, between Springfield and Rochester.
Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
The Sangamon County Board is expected to consider adopting a moratorium on carbon dioxide pipelines through the county after local pushback against the Heartland Greenway project. WMAY reported yesterday morning that Sangamon County has filed a motion to intervene in the Illinois Commerce Commission permitting process for the proposed CO2...
