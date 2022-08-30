ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU linebacker enters transfer portal

By Kyle Richardson
 4 days ago
LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered his name into the transfer portal.

During his freshman campaign in 2020, Sampah played in only four games. Sampah was injured for most of the 2021 season, but he made an appearance in two games. LSU announced last month that he was leaving the program due to medical concerns, but he has been cleared and will look to catch on with another team.

Coming out of high school, Sampah was a consensus four-star linebacker and the No. 3 player from the state of Virginia. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out on the Bayou for Sampah.

The Tigers start the season Sunday night against the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans. For Sampah, it may be too late for him to find a team to play for this season, but he will have plenty of time to look for a new home between now and next season.

Hopefully, a fresh start will help him return back to four-star form.

