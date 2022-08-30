Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Community mourns Detroit mother of 5 killed in random shooting
The 43-year-old mother of five was killed last weekend by a random shooter on Sunday while she waited at a bus stop in Detroit. Lari Brisco worked a second job at Ram’s Horn to make ends meet and feed her family.
fox2detroit.com
Specs Howard, radio pioneer and founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts, dies at 96
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Specs Howard, the founder of Specs Howard School of Media Arts in Southfield, Michigan has died, his family confirms. "I am heartbroken to let you know that in the early hours this morning, Saturday, September 3, 2022, my father Specs Howard completed his journey here on Earth," said Alisa Zee, Spesc Howard's daughter.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows Livonia high schoolers drive past house fire, stop to save people inside
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson didn't have to stop on Ellen Drive when they saw what looked like smoke coming from a home. But it's a great thing they did. The three teens are being credited with saving multiple people inside a home...
fox2detroit.com
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
fox2detroit.com
Port Huron woman killed in hit and run trying to help accident victim
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held in Port Huron Thursday for a life gone too soon. As Candy Trumball was helping an accident victim, she was hit by a car and killed -- along with another person involved in the crash Wednesday night. "She was a...
fox2detroit.com
Uber driver's car hit by arrow while he was driving in Harper Woods
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit Uber driver heard a noise, like maybe he’d hit a rock or something. Instead, Raymond Esho found a crossbow arrow lodged in his passenger side rear bumper. "Coming this way to open the trunk and I see something sticking out...
fox2detroit.com
Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.
fox2detroit.com
Road rage in Detroit after suspect in Dodge Charger brake checks car and shoots at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman driving a Dodge Charger allegedly fired shots at a passenger car on I-96 during a road rage incident Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they planned to close eastbound I-96 at the Southfield Freeway to investigate the shooting after the victim alerted officers. The...
fox2detroit.com
'The right thing to do': Livonia teens who saved woman, son in house fire talk about rescue
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of teens are being hailed as heroes after saving a woman and her adult son from a house fire. The damage and the boarded windows only tell part of the story - incredible surveillance video shows a house on fire, and three high school students who jump into action after spotting it while driving by.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police Motor Trooper injured in crash on Dixie Highway
FOX 2 - A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a motorcycle crash on northbound Dixie Highway at Perrysville Road on Friday. The Motor Trooper was traveling northbound on Dixie Hwy and didn't see a vehicle stopped in the left lane, rear-ending it, in Groveland Township at 5:25 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
26-year-old sought by Detroit police after fatally shooting driver and fleeing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 26-year-old suspected in a homicide in Detroit is being sought by police after authorities found his vehicle this week. Demetrius Lovell Johnson followed two people in the area of 7 Mile and Sherwood last Friday when he fired a shot, killing the driver. Detroit police...
fox2detroit.com
Woman found inside car in Woodhaven had multiple gunshot wounds; victim still not ID'd
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman whose body was found inside a car Tuesday in Woodhaven was shot multiple times, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. As of Friday, the body still hasn't been identified. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around...
fox2detroit.com
Man admits to murdering woman at Ann Arbor senior apartments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after Ann Arbor police say he killed a woman inside her apartment. Patricia Falkenstern, 65, was found dead Thursday afternoon in her unit at Courthouse Square Apartments during a police welfare check. Officers arrested 61-year-old man who also lives...
fox2detroit.com
Sterling Heights teens face discipline for George Floyd murder TikTok video
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of Sterling Heights Stevenson teens is in hot water after making a TikTok video reenactment of the death of George Floyd. The video was recorded at an off-campus football team breakfast, about a week ago. The ninth graders had water guns, and the kicks of the African-American student on the ground caused no injuries.
Police: 8-year-old shocked by live power line at Warren playground
Warren police say an 8-year-old child was shocked by a live power line on the playground of an elementary school on Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Detroit burglary suspect tries to turn security camera, but it shows him entering house anyway
Police are searching for a burglary suspect in Detroit who was caught on camera climbing a fence and then trying to turn the camera away, only to be seen entering the house anyway.
