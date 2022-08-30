ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI
MSP: Detroit man, California woman caught with meth in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he was caught with meth and heroin in northern Michigan. According to Michigan State Police, troopers stopped a vehicle on Lake Street near Cass in Cadillac around 1:40 a.m. June 19. Police said both the driver, John Evart Adair, 40, and the passenger, Rebecca Lea-Ann Hill, 30, from Santa Cruz, Calif. had methamphetamine.
DETROIT, MI
Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars team up at adoption event

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.
PETS
Man admits to murdering woman at Ann Arbor senior apartments

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after Ann Arbor police say he killed a woman inside her apartment. Patricia Falkenstern, 65, was found dead Thursday afternoon in her unit at Courthouse Square Apartments during a police welfare check. Officers arrested 61-year-old man who also lives...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sterling Heights teens face discipline for George Floyd murder TikTok video

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of Sterling Heights Stevenson teens is in hot water after making a TikTok video reenactment of the death of George Floyd. The video was recorded at an off-campus football team breakfast, about a week ago. The ninth graders had water guns, and the kicks of the African-American student on the ground caused no injuries.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

