DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - For the first time, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is partnering with Gateway Classic Cars to showcase their fur babies in a fun setting. Petunia is looking for a forever home. She's had a tough little life so far - the 3-year-old was found wandering the streets by the Rouge Steel plant. And then there's Meadow at 6 months, she too was rescued from the streets and is looking for a forever family.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO