Read full article on original website
Related
Amy Grant Breaks Silence on Her Recovery One Month After Bicycle Accident
One month after her bicycle accident, Amy Grant is updating her fans on her recovery process. The singer posted on social media on Saturday, Aug. 27, marking the first time she has personally acknowledged what happened. Although she is doing better, she will continue to give herself the rest she needs.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Eric Church (Finally!) Releases ‘&’ Album to the Public
More than a year after its initial release, Eric Church is making his & album available to the general public. The project is the middle installment of his triple album, Heart & Soul, which Church released in April of 2021. While his Heart and Soul albums were original released to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch A Young Alan Jackson Perform George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” On A TV Talent Show In 1985
It’s always cool seeing some old footage of country music superstars, before anybody even knew who they were. It’s also crazy to me how many stars competed in these singing competitions, trying to get their name out there, and didn’t even win. Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves...
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Stevie Nicks Called This Famous Musician She Dated ‘Very, Very Male Chauvinistic’ – and It Wasn’t Lindsey Buckingham
Here's which famous man Stevie Nicks referred to as "very, very male chauvinistic."
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
RELATED PEOPLE
Toby Keith On Never Smoking Weed With Willie Nelson Again: “I Couldn’t Even Function”
It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
NFL・
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death
Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.
How Waylon Jennings Convinced A Man To Leave His Wife Alone With Him After A Show One Night
Waylon Jennings is an absolute legend. His iconic collection of music speaks for itself, one of my favorites of all time, but more than the music, his independent attitude and the way he lived his life… it’s just downright captivating. He was interviewed years ago on Nashville Public...
Watch Waylon Jennings Hilariously Imitate Willie Nelson’s Part In “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys”
When you think of the all time greats in the country music genre, Waylon Jennings will forever be on the top of the list. A pioneer in the Outlaw Country movement (even if he thought the term was stupid), talk about a guy who did things his way unapologetically, and put out some of the greatest pure country music the genre has ever seen.
Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Relationship Timeline
Decades in the making! Reba McEntire and Rex Linn first crossed paths 30 years before they started dating. The “Fancy” songstress met the actor while shooting 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. “We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Death and Disappearance: Everything to Know
Nine days after he went missing, country singer Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Monday, August 29. He was 32. The “Sometimes” artist, who battled bipolar disorder, vanished in Tucson while his friend and fellow musician Matt Kinman stopped to get something to eat, Kinman told Saving Country Music. Bell’s body was found […]
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Watch A High School-Aged Eric Church Perform Garth Brooks’ “We Shall Be Free”
As it turns out, The Chief wasn’t always a bar-playing, honky tonkin’ hit maker. From the looks of this throwback video to a high school aged-Eric, the roots of being Mr. Misunderstood run deep, but man this guy has always had incredible pipes. Probably about 17 years old,...
Taste of Country
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 1