ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Judge drops charge in Providence officer’s assault trial

By Sarah Doiron, Alexandra Leslie
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5K0L_0hbY6oDc00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Democratic political candidate who accused her former Republican challenger of assaulting her outside the Rhode Island State House earlier this summer took the stand Tuesday in his bench trial.

Jennifer Rourke, co-founder of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, testified that Jeann Lugo punched her in the face during a brawl that erupted as hundreds of people gathered to condemn the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Lugo, who’s also a Providence police officer, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after video of the altercation surfaced online . The judge presiding over the trial dismissed the disorderly conduct charge on Tuesday.

BACKGROUND: Providence officer charged with assaulting political rival at abortion rally

Rourke explained that she was trying to keep the peace after an argument broke out between demonstrators. She claims Josh Mello, a self-proclaimed journalist, was recording the rally with his phone and shouting in an effort to agitate the crowd.

Rourke said she was attempting to get Mello to leave when she was suddenly punched twice in the face, adding that she didn’t know at the time it was allegedly Lugo who had hit her.

Lugo claims he “stepped in to protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking.” Mello previously told 12 News that Lugo was trying to protect him from an unidentified man who suddenly started assaulting him.

Lugo’s attorney, Dan Griffin, questioned Rourke’s motives and pointed out that her campaign raised more than $20,000 in the days following the incident.

That’s when Special Assistant Attorney General Erica Rebussini interrupted Griffin.

“You wouldn’t just take a punch in the face for some campaign donations, would you?” Rebussini remarked.

Despite Griffin’s objection, the judge allowed Rourke to answer the question, to which she said “no.”

The altercation prompted Lugo to drop out of the race to replace state Senate Majority Leader Mike McCaffrey, who announced his retirement a few days after the incident. (Rourke had been challenging McCaffrey in the Democratic primary prior to that.)

The Providence Police Department placed Lugo, a three-year veteran of the force, on paid administrative leave following the incident. Chief Hugh Clements later recommended Lugo be terminated for his “disturbing, egregious, assaultive and unprofessional” behavior.

MORE: Providence police seek to fire officer accused of assaulting woman

However, Lugo can’t be fired outright because he is protected by the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR).

Griffin previously confirmed that Lugo requested a LEOBOR hearing, which will take place once the criminal case is adjudicated. In the meantime, LEOBOR requires that he be paid during his suspension.

Lugo pleaded not guilty during his arraignment last month and is currently out on personal recognizance pending the judge’s decision.

Griffin requested the case be dismissed and his client be acquitted of the charges. While the judge decided to drop the disorderly conduct charge, he did not make a decision regarding the case in its entirety.

Both Lugo and Rourke declined to comment as they left the courthouse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 19

Related
NECN

Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
ATTLEBORO, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Island State House#Politics Courts#Violent Crime#Politics State#Democratic#Republican#The Supreme Court
Daily Voice

Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack

A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
SHIRLEY, MA
WTNH

Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
NORWICH, CT
ABC6.com

Providence man to serve 28 years in prison for 2013 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Wednesday that a Providence man was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison for his role in the killing of a 78-year-old man. Joel Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder, one count of conspiracy to...
ABC6.com

Man charged in connection to Dorr Street shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged in connection to an early morning Dorr Street shooting appeared in court Thursday. Raymond Symonds, 19, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man in the neck just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to the hospital...
ABC6.com

Department of Health to review suspended Cumberland chiropractor’s license

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health will review a suspended Cumberland chiropractor’s license on Friday. Thomas Sowa was suspended from his practice after being accused of sexually assaulting a patient. According to Cumberland police, Sowa inappropriately touched one of his patients after forcing them...
CUMBERLAND, RI
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Unarmed Robbery in Dorchester

Boston Police Detectives from District B-2 (Roxbury), are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual in relation to an unarmed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, in the area of 230 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The suspect approached the victim and snatched his chain containing two rings.
BOSTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

TO WORK: Become a RI State Trooper

Service in the Rhode Island State Police requires active, intelligent people whose reputations are above reproach. High moral, mental, and physical standards are demanded and maintained. The Division is rich with history and tradition and our Troopers are known for their integrity and commitment to duty. Salary and benefits are...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Noe’s fate in jury’s hands

A Bristol County Superior Court jury was deliberating a murder charge against Joseph (“JoJo”) Noe for the September 2019 shooting death of Eric Voshell as The Times went to press Wednesday. Voshell, a former Oak Bluffs firefighter, was 39 years old at the time of his death. Voshell...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy