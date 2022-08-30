Read full article on original website
Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
wvlt.tv
$40 million expansion coming to Wilderness at the Smokies
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wilderness at the Smokies announced the beginning of a $40 million expansion project that will add 40,000 square feet to the Wild WaterDome indoor park. The project is the largest in the resort’s history and will include the building of a new water coaster. Switchback Mountain...
WATE
UT Gameday fashion for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
thesmokies.com
15 best hidden things to do in Pigeon Forge and surrounding areas
Pigeon Forge, Tenn., isn’t exactly a place for subtlety. The competition for tourism dollars is fierce. To be relevant and successful, you need to stand out from the cacophony of neon lights and the dazzling array of sound and fury. If luring tourists to your Sevier County place of...
WATE
List: 2022 Labor Day events in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September. Knoxville. Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Time: 4-9 p.m. $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required. Location: Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
wvlt.tv
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., several people were on an innertube pulled by a boat. They were thrown...
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
Knoxville firefighters help deliver a baby for second time in a week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responds to more than just fires, every now and then they help new life enter the world. On Friday, KFD shared that some of their firefighters helped a mom deliver after she went into labor two months early. “We got to do it again! This little guy […]
wvlt.tv
A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re adding a few storms back into the mix for Friday and through the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
WATE
6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job. For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by...
wvlt.tv
Enjoy the sunshine on this Vol opener
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got mostly sunny skies as we move into the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 91. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
How the Smoky Mountain Air Show impacts local businesses
ALCOA, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Air Show will be in town from September 10 through September 11. The Blue Angels and other performers will soar across the sky. The last time the air show was in town was back in 2016. More than 50,000 people came from all across the region to enjoy the show. Tourism experts like Jeff Muir, the Director of Communications at the Blount Partnership, said in 2016 more than $500,000 was generated in hotel and motel tax alone.
wvlt.tv
Toasty Friday, soggy Sunday into Monday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Let’s Go Big Orange! We have some mountain-to-valley storms rumbling on another scorcher Friday. More numerous showers are here for much of Labor Day Weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
New to Town: Llama farm now open to the public
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wandering Llamas are usually wandering trails in our region but now you’re welcome into their home. For the first time, the farm itself is open to business and offers another chance to check out the mammals without having to walk for miles. “Some people either can’t hike or don’t want to […]
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Search for Knoxville man last seen in March ongoing
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help from the public as investigators search for a man who has been missing since late March.
