Robbery suspect dubbed 'Little Red Robbing Hood' strikes again at NW Houston bank, HPD says

A suspected bank robber dubbed the "Little Red Robbing Hood" struck again in northwest Houston.

On Aug. 27, the unnamed suspect walked into the First Convenience Bank inside a Joe V's Smart Shop at 2929 Cypress Creek Parkway.

Police said the suspect approached the counter and presented a threatening note demanding cash.

The teller, who feared for her life, complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. With the cash in hand, the suspect left the bank.

Police said a vehicle was not spotted at the scene.

It's believed the same suspect also held up another bank in northwest Houston on Aug. 6 , according to previous reports.

In the Aug. 6 incident, the suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. In the most recent incident, the suspect switched up his wardrobe and was wearing a blue sweatshirt with khaki pants.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s. He was wearing a 'do rag' with a scarf around his head, and an N-95 mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information.