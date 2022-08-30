Read full article on original website
DTE outage numbers - 50,000 homes still without power Friday
(FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to a majority of customers that lost power after Monday's storm. But, more than three days since power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of people in Metro Detroit tens of thousands still don't have electricty. According to DTE's outage map, on...
Heat and humidity blanket Southeast Michigan this weekend with possible storms as well
(FOX 2) - There is so much going on around town this weekend! While the weather will hold up for the most part, there are some details to be aware of - so let's go!. Friday starts warmer and muggier which is a trend for the day. High temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees but with the humidity it will likely feel a little warmer than that. The skies will remain cloudy most of the day though despite the heat.
DTE outage Thursday update: 88,000 still without power
DETROIT (FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to more than half of households that lost power since Monday's storm. But there's still over 88,000 customers without electricity. According to DTE's outage map, on Thursday, 88,928 customers were still without power 72 hours after the storm rolled through southeast Michigan. At one point, DTE had more than 266,000 customers without power - that was more than 10% of its customer base.
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories headed into Labor Day Weekend
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Headed into Labor Day Weekend, several Michigan beaches are closed or are under contamination advisories. As of Friday afternoon, eight beaches are closed or have advisories due to high bacteria levels, including four in Southeast Michigan, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
MDOT lifting road restrictions for Labor Day weekend drivers
(FOX 2) - The holiday weekend is here and that means relief from the orange barrels that govern driving in and around Michigan. For Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is putting its road projects on hold from Friday Sept. 2 to Tuesday Sept. 6 to allow for easier travel around the state.
Michigan summer 2022: One of the hottest, dryest summers ever
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Happy Fall! Well, not officially Fall like everyone thinks but Fall in the world of Weather. You see, when it comes to record-keeping meteorologists all over the nation classify seasons differently. In our world, Summer is June, July, and August while Fall starts on September 1. So here we are! Goodbye summer!
Michigan State Police Motor Trooper injured in crash on Dixie Highway
FOX 2 - A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a motorcycle crash on northbound Dixie Highway at Perrysville Road on Friday. The Motor Trooper was traveling northbound on Dixie Hwy and didn't see a vehicle stopped in the left lane, rear-ending it, in Groveland Township at 5:25 p.m.
Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. "Our customers know they can...
Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
Man found dead in Waterford's Williams Lake
WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Waterford Police Department says the body of a man was found in Williams Lake on Thursday. According to a press release from Police Chief Scott Underwood, around 9:40 a.m., police were called to Brightwood Ct. after someone reported seeing a body just off-shore from their property on the lake.
Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout
ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
GOP Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo denies claim she once threatened to kill her family in crash
FOX 2 - The Republican nominee for Secretary of State is denying claims she once attempted to crash the car she, her ex-husband, and her children were riding in. Kristina Karamo is calling the allegations "categorically false," adding it stems from a motion to change the parenting time order between her and ex-husband Adom Karamo.
National Cinema Day in Michigan offering $3 movie tickets at theaters
(FOX 2) - If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend. Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3. The newly-created event aims to...
Suit shops fundraise for local charities during Suitember
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Baron's Wholesale Clothiers and Todd's Menswear are partnering with men's suit shops nationally to fundraise for local charities. Suitember highlights dressing well while also raising money for a good cause. Funds raised in Michigan will go towards Friendship Circle; a charity that provides assistance to individuals with special needs and their families.
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
Border protection officers in Texas discovered nearly $12 million worth of cocaine in a shipment labeled "baby wipes" last week, marking the agency’s largest bust of the drug in nearly two decades, officials said. The seizure happened Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo when a U.S. Customs and...
Florida mom’s post about how toddler's creepy doll scored them perks at Disney World goes viral
GROVELAND, Fla. - Many children might find Chloe the doll a bit – terrifying. But not Briar!. The adorable 3-year-old from Central Florida loves her ‘Creepy Chloe’ doll with glowing red eyes so much that she dresses her up like a princess and takes her on trips to Walt Disney World – which has scored the family some pretty cool perks.
Rejection of Michigan abortion petition sparks debate over canvassing board's duties
(FOX 2) - Was it politics or procedure that guided the decision on Michigan's abortion petition?. That's the underlying question on the minds of many voters after the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 when deciding whether a petition to put abortion legalization on the ballot in November should be approved.
