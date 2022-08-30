ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

DTE outage numbers - 50,000 homes still without power Friday

(FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to a majority of customers that lost power after Monday's storm. But, more than three days since power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of people in Metro Detroit tens of thousands still don't have electricty. According to DTE's outage map, on...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Heat and humidity blanket Southeast Michigan this weekend with possible storms as well

(FOX 2) - There is so much going on around town this weekend! While the weather will hold up for the most part, there are some details to be aware of - so let's go!. Friday starts warmer and muggier which is a trend for the day. High temperatures will climb to about 87 degrees but with the humidity it will likely feel a little warmer than that. The skies will remain cloudy most of the day though despite the heat.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

DTE outage Thursday update: 88,000 still without power

DETROIT (FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to more than half of households that lost power since Monday's storm. But there's still over 88,000 customers without electricity. According to DTE's outage map, on Thursday, 88,928 customers were still without power 72 hours after the storm rolled through southeast Michigan. At one point, DTE had more than 266,000 customers without power - that was more than 10% of its customer base.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
fox2detroit.com

MDOT lifting road restrictions for Labor Day weekend drivers

(FOX 2) - The holiday weekend is here and that means relief from the orange barrels that govern driving in and around Michigan. For Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is putting its road projects on hold from Friday Sept. 2 to Tuesday Sept. 6 to allow for easier travel around the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan summer 2022: One of the hottest, dryest summers ever

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Happy Fall! Well, not officially Fall like everyone thinks but Fall in the world of Weather. You see, when it comes to record-keeping meteorologists all over the nation classify seasons differently. In our world, Summer is June, July, and August while Fall starts on September 1. So here we are! Goodbye summer!
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Meijer bringing smaller convenience stores to Southeast Michigan

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Meijer plans to open two convenient stores offering a "simplified shopping experience" in Southeast Michigan next year, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in early 2023 in Orion Township and Macomb Township. "Our customers know they can...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#Severe Weather#Dte
fox2detroit.com

Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
NEWAYGO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found dead in Waterford's Williams Lake

WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Waterford Police Department says the body of a man was found in Williams Lake on Thursday. According to a press release from Police Chief Scott Underwood, around 9:40 a.m., police were called to Brightwood Ct. after someone reported seeing a body just off-shore from their property on the lake.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man charged with swapping barcodes to steal from Walmart self-checkout

ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is facing charges after he got caught allegedly swapping barcodes at a Walmart self-checkout. A loss prevention employee at the store on M-32 in Alpena County told police they saw Joseph Carl Alexander, 36, switching barcodes on expensive items with the barcodes from cheaper products. He then took the items to self-checkout and scanned them.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox2detroit.com

National Cinema Day in Michigan offering $3 movie tickets at theaters

(FOX 2) - If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend. Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3. The newly-created event aims to...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Suit shops fundraise for local charities during Suitember

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Baron's Wholesale Clothiers and Todd's Menswear are partnering with men's suit shops nationally to fundraise for local charities. Suitember highlights dressing well while also raising money for a good cause. Funds raised in Michigan will go towards Friendship Circle; a charity that provides assistance to individuals with special needs and their families.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy