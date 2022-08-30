ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCAX

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 105

BERKSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Berkshire Friday. According to the Enosburg Fire Chief, Mark Lacrose, a car and motorcycle crashed into each other on Route 105, near the Pine Cone Snack Shack. Authorities say 66-year-old Kevin Donna, of Franklin,...
BERKSHIRE, VT
WCAX

VTrans I-89 culvert repairs aimed at future climate resiliency

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues on Interstate 89 in Richmond on a major project to repair a culvert that undermined a section of the highway earlier this year. It’s part of an effort to not only make repairs but build resiliency for a changing climate. Massive metal sheets...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Barton home destroyed by fire

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews from Orleans and surrounding towns spent Thursday morning battling a blaze at a local farm. Authorities say they were called to the Labreque Farm on Route 16 around 9 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries but two family pets did not make it out.
BARTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police: Minor was supplied alcohol before fatal crash

St. Albans, VT — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal motor vehicle crash that took place in Highgate on August 9. On August 9, a vehicle traveling on Route 78 left the road and overturned, and the driver, 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton passed away from his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Highgate woman faces charges after fatal crash on Rt. 78

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Highgate woman is now facing charges this morning after a fatal crash on Vt. Route 78 last month. Police have arrested 53-year-old Amie Baker, of Highgate, for her involvement in the crash on August 10, 2022, that killed 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton. After a...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Authorities investigate Richford school threat

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a reported threat at a Franklin County school Friday. The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union was notified around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning by a parent that a social media post claimed there was a man with a gun near the Richford Junior High School and that a friend heard gunshots.
RICHFORD, VT
WCAX

Burlington rental weatherization mandate enters 2nd phase

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington renters will be in more energy-efficient homes this winter as landlords comply with the city’s new weatherization policies. This year, 30 landlords of the most inefficient buildings were compelled to schedule an energy audit to see what work needs to be done to give their renters a better living experience and meet the city’s climate goals. Now, landlords at 130 more properties are being notified that it’s their turn to get to work.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
VERMONT STATE
willistonobserver.com

Downed oak tree closes Mountain View Rd

A strong thunderstorm that rolled through Williston with lightning and hail the afternoon of Friday, August 26 split a large oak tree at the home at the corner of Route 2A and Mountain View Road. A portion of Mountain View Road was closed as public works crews cleared debris from the road.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy

CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
CHAZY, NY
WCAX

Firewood prices ramp up around region

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - For those thinking about firewood as a home heating alternative to fossil fuels this winter, be ready for sticker shock. The demand for the wood is high according to some dealers and so is the cost to get your hands on it. “We are having a...
HINESBURG, VT
mynbc5.com

Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A woman from Waterbury is waking up behind bars after being arrested in connection with a gunfire incident at Perkins Pier in Burlington last week. Police tracked down 21-year-old Teia Mobbs to an address in Waterbury. Last Monday, Police responded to Perkins Pier after Mobbs allegedly...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Labor Day weekend will start with partly sunny skies on Saturday. It will be the best day of the weekend with warm temperatures and low humidity. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll see some clouds return to the region on Saturday night, but skies will remain dry. Look for the chance of a few showers on Sunday morning, under mostly cloudy skies.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport

The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

