Concern regarding pedestrian and bikers safety crossing I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many who cross the bridge each day, see cars whooshing past as people cross between South Burlington and Burlington. “When we tried to cross this street over there I mean we have to be careful watching the cars and not being hit by them,” said Pierre Duchesneau of Montreal.
Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 105
BERKSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Berkshire Friday. According to the Enosburg Fire Chief, Mark Lacrose, a car and motorcycle crashed into each other on Route 105, near the Pine Cone Snack Shack. Authorities say 66-year-old Kevin Donna, of Franklin,...
VTrans I-89 culvert repairs aimed at future climate resiliency
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues on Interstate 89 in Richmond on a major project to repair a culvert that undermined a section of the highway earlier this year. It’s part of an effort to not only make repairs but build resiliency for a changing climate. Massive metal sheets...
Barton home destroyed by fire
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews from Orleans and surrounding towns spent Thursday morning battling a blaze at a local farm. Authorities say they were called to the Labreque Farm on Route 16 around 9 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries but two family pets did not make it out.
Police: Minor was supplied alcohol before fatal crash
St. Albans, VT — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal motor vehicle crash that took place in Highgate on August 9. On August 9, a vehicle traveling on Route 78 left the road and overturned, and the driver, 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton passed away from his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Highgate woman faces charges after fatal crash on Rt. 78
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Highgate woman is now facing charges this morning after a fatal crash on Vt. Route 78 last month. Police have arrested 53-year-old Amie Baker, of Highgate, for her involvement in the crash on August 10, 2022, that killed 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton. After a...
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
Authorities investigate Richford school threat
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a reported threat at a Franklin County school Friday. The Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union was notified around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning by a parent that a social media post claimed there was a man with a gun near the Richford Junior High School and that a friend heard gunshots.
Burlington rental weatherization mandate enters 2nd phase
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington renters will be in more energy-efficient homes this winter as landlords comply with the city’s new weatherization policies. This year, 30 landlords of the most inefficient buildings were compelled to schedule an energy audit to see what work needs to be done to give their renters a better living experience and meet the city’s climate goals. Now, landlords at 130 more properties are being notified that it’s their turn to get to work.
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
Downed oak tree closes Mountain View Rd
A strong thunderstorm that rolled through Williston with lightning and hail the afternoon of Friday, August 26 split a large oak tree at the home at the corner of Route 2A and Mountain View Road. A portion of Mountain View Road was closed as public works crews cleared debris from the road.
Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected
The Pre-K-12 school was among the first in Vermont to be screened for the toxic chemicals under a new state testing program. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected.
Plattsburgh water discoloration poses no danger
Silt build-up in the storage tanks can be drawn into pipes when demand is high.
Firewood prices ramp up around region
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - For those thinking about firewood as a home heating alternative to fossil fuels this winter, be ready for sticker shock. The demand for the wood is high according to some dealers and so is the cost to get your hands on it. “We are having a...
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A woman from Waterbury is waking up behind bars after being arrested in connection with a gunfire incident at Perkins Pier in Burlington last week. Police tracked down 21-year-old Teia Mobbs to an address in Waterbury. Last Monday, Police responded to Perkins Pier after Mobbs allegedly...
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Labor Day weekend will start with partly sunny skies on Saturday. It will be the best day of the weekend with warm temperatures and low humidity. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll see some clouds return to the region on Saturday night, but skies will remain dry. Look for the chance of a few showers on Sunday morning, under mostly cloudy skies.
South Burlington Rolls Out Four New 'Magic' School Buses
This fall, South Burlington students will be shrinking their carbon footprints just by riding to school, thanks to the addition of four new electric buses to the school district's fleet. Two of the buses will pick up children when school starts, and two more are expected to start rolling shortly afterward.
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
