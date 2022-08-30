ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince William supervisors mull changes to public comment

Prince William County officials are considering changing public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. Board Chair Ann Wheeler recently voiced concerns about the structure of public input as residents this year have frequently stretched the length of public meetings. Public comment was more limited in 2020 because of the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
nbc16.com

Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'

ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — During a back-to-school rally on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted the public school district's transgender and gender expansive student policy called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their counselor, particularly...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford

Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?

Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Mountain View student charged with making terrorist threats

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a threat at a Stafford County school Thursday resulted in a lockdown and a juvenile being charged. The Sheriff’s says Deputy B.E. Abramaitys, the Mountain View High School Resource Officer, was made aware of a social media threat of violence involving a student in the school. As a precaution, Mountain View High School was placed on a lockdown as the investigation unfolded.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

