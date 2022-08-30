Read full article on original website
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teachers, substitute teachers to receive one-time bonus
Teachers and other school workers in Fairfax County, Virginia, will receive a one-time bonus later this year as part of the school system’s plan to spend unused money from last year’s budget. The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a plan to spend over $90 million...
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors mull changes to public comment
Prince William County officials are considering changing public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. Board Chair Ann Wheeler recently voiced concerns about the structure of public input as residents this year have frequently stretched the length of public meetings. Public comment was more limited in 2020 because of the...
fox5dc.com
Gov. Youngkin unveils plans to combat learning loss, teacher shortages in Virginia schools
VIRGINIA - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new effort on Thursday to combat "learning loss" and teacher shortages in schools. It’s an issue that is raising concerns among parents. The governor calls this new initiative "Bridging The Gap." It has two main goals, identifying exactly where students are...
nbc16.com
Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (WJLA) — During a back-to-school rally on Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted the public school district's transgender and gender expansive student policy called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their counselor, particularly...
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in Fairfax County I-495 shooting found on fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia announced that a car wanted for a previous shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County was discovered on fire in a wooded area of Prince William County. Virginia State Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department notified...
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
Virginia district may ask trans students to show 'criminal records' to use the bathroom
A Virginia school district adopted a policy this week potentially requiring transgender students to submit a significant amount of evidence, including “disciplinary” or “criminal” records, to school administrators in order to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. The Hanover County School Board approved...
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
fox5dc.com
High school athletes driving teammates to games concerns some parents in Montgomery County
DERWOOD, Md. - Should student athletes be driving teammates to away games? Some parents in Montgomery County say they don't want their kids doing it. Multiple Magruder High School field hockey and lacrosse parents are concerned. They say it’s both an equity and safety issue. Terri Kramer told FOX...
WUSA
Fairfax community remembers a beloved teacher
A great educator. An even better man. How a community in Fairfax County is remembering a teacher, loved by so many.
Hanover County School Board passes new bathroom access policy for transgender students
The Hanover County School Board approved a policy requiring transgender students to submit a request to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity and giving the board the authority to approve or deny them.
fredericksburg.today
Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford
Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
ffxnow.com
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
Two students charged with assault following investigation at Mechanicsville High School
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has announced that, after dozens of interviews, it has completed its investigation into the alleged criminal assault at Mechanicsville High School.
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
WTOP
Man accused of brandishing object at students at Fairfax Co. elementary school
A man was arrested Tuesday in Vienna, Virginia, after he was reportedly pointing a long metal object that looked like a gun at elementary school students, then bathed in the fountain at the Town Green. The Vienna police said in a statement that they got a call shortly before 1...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
A mold outbreak in a Henrico apartment could cost this family over $50,000
When Henrico resident Benefa Anning left her apartment for the night, she couldn't believe how different her home looked when she and her family returned the next day.
Richmond senior in need of dentures describes last months as a 'nightmare'
The Richmond resident is in need of a new set of dentures after having his teeth removed and not being able to use the dentures he was given.
fredericksburg.today
Mountain View student charged with making terrorist threats
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a threat at a Stafford County school Thursday resulted in a lockdown and a juvenile being charged. The Sheriff’s says Deputy B.E. Abramaitys, the Mountain View High School Resource Officer, was made aware of a social media threat of violence involving a student in the school. As a precaution, Mountain View High School was placed on a lockdown as the investigation unfolded.
