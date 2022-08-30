Read full article on original website
Governor Wolf gives $4.2M in funding to prevent hate crimes in diverse communities
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that the US Department of Homeland Security, through FEMA, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding to many nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox!...
Animal tranquilizer linked to growing number of overdose deaths
(WHTM) — A new drug is showing up in more overdose deaths in the Northeast, including Pennsylvania. More than a quarter of overdoses in the state are linked, in part, to an animal tranquilizer. It’s called xylazine, and experts say right now, they are seeing it added to opioids...
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
Products from Midstate farm recalled due to possible listeria contamination
NEWBERG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate farm is recalling many different cheese products due to them being possibly contaminated with Listeria. According to a release from the FDA, cheese products from Keswick Creamery are being recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Listera monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as people with weakened immune systems.
Pennsylvania marijuana pardon: How to apply
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents who have been convicted of possessing marijuana may be eligible for a pardon. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced a new effort to “quickly pardon” thousands of Pennsylvanians who have received marijuana-related convictions. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will...
Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
National gas prices drop $1 since Independence Day
(WHTM) — Gas prices have declined every week of the summer and are expected to be the lowest since March 3, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy also has said that national gas prices are 20% lower than in July, at $3.79/g. Prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs but will remain over 60 cents per gallon than last year.
Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
State Police searching for missing 91-year-old man
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 91-year-old Charles Kayhart, who was last seen near West Gatesburg Road, Ferguson Township, Centre County at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. Kayhart is five feet ten inches, weighs 180 pounds,...
