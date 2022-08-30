ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Products from Midstate farm recalled due to possible listeria contamination

NEWBERG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate farm is recalling many different cheese products due to them being possibly contaminated with Listeria. According to a release from the FDA, cheese products from Keswick Creamery are being recalled due to the potential of being contaminated with Listera monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as people with weakened immune systems.
Pennsylvania marijuana pardon: How to apply

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents who have been convicted of possessing marijuana may be eligible for a pardon. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced a new effort to “quickly pardon” thousands of Pennsylvanians who have received marijuana-related convictions. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Turnpike service plaza fuel unavailable starting Sept. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6. According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.
FULTON COUNTY, PA
National gas prices drop $1 since Independence Day

(WHTM) — Gas prices have declined every week of the summer and are expected to be the lowest since March 3, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy also has said that national gas prices are 20% lower than in July, at $3.79/g. Prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs but will remain over 60 cents per gallon than last year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
State Police searching for missing 91-year-old man

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 91-year-old Charles Kayhart, who was last seen near West Gatesburg Road, Ferguson Township, Centre County at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. Kayhart is five feet ten inches, weighs 180 pounds,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

