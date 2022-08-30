Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
International Business Times
Ukraine's Counteroffensive In Kherson Stalled? Zelensky Aide Says 'There'll Be No Quick Wins'
Ukraine's forces have broken through the first line of defense with strikes carried out in eight directions. The U.S. had urged Kyiv to keep the operation limited in both its objectives and its geography. Germany's Chief of Defense General Eberhard Zorn warned that the West must not underestimate Moscow. After...
Daily Beast
Revealed: Putin’s New Deadline for a Major Victory in Ukraine
Russia’s forces are working to regroup again and charge after the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report from a top Ukrainian official serving in the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered Russian...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
nationalinterest.org
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
Washington Examiner
As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot Less Than 50 Miles from Kherson
A Russian ammunition depot in the Kherson region was purportedly destroyed amid the Ukrainian counteroffensive on Friday.
Putin' on a brave face: Russia is forced to scale back its Vostok war games with China and sends just 50,000 troops compared to 300,000 four years ago after heavy losses in Ukraine
Russia and China today launched their week-long Vostok war games - but on a far smaller scale than when they were last held in 2018, reflecting the strain on Vladimir Putin's forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine. Moscow insisted last month that its...
Royal Navy shadows Russian warships off Ireland which are 'making a point to Britain' in 'concerning' sign of Putin's increased aggression
The Royal Navy is shadowing Russian warships off the south coast of Ireland which are 'making a point to Britain' in a 'concerning' sign of Putin's increased aggression. According to navy sources, the group of Russian ships are believed to have been supporting the war in Ukraine. They are led...
'Alligator' Chopper, 23 Tanks Among Russian Weapons Lost in a Day: Ukraine
The all-weather Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter can destroy both armored and unarmored targets, low-speed aerial targets and military personnel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
For Putin and Russia, the mercenaries of the Wagner Group could be a recipe for disaster
In the Bavarian town of Rain am Lech, a statue in the market square serves as a reminder of more tumultuous times. It depicts Johann Tserclaes, the count of Tilly, who helped lead the armies of the German Emperor Ferdinand II against Protestant challengers during the first decade of the Thirty Years' War.
Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
Russia Orders 1,200 Civilians to War Amid Counteroffensive: Ukraine
The conscription was allegedly ordered by Russian Army General Aleksandr Dvornikov, the commander of the Southern Military District.
Ukraine Forces Say Strikes Kill 102 Russians Amid Push to Destroy Supplies
Ukraine's armed forces reported success in their effort to retake the southern city of Kherson. But Russian forces say they've struck back.
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin’s most trusted general claims ‘we feel support’ from Ukrainians
In a newly emerged video of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and the Director of the Russian National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, the latter makes a bizarre claim that Russian troops 'feel support' from Ukrainians. A strange meeting. In the video, a grimacing Putin can be seen gripping the tableonce again,...
Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
Nearly 160 Russian Troops Killed in 220 Missile, Artillery Attacks: Ukraine
Ukraine officials said that the southern counteroffensive "remains difficult" but was being "controlled by" the Ukrainian military.
MSNBC
GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn
The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
Comments / 0