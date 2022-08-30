Read full article on original website
Safety tips for Labor Day weekend
TEXAS, USA — Labor Day celebrations typically involve relaxing, spending time with loved ones and cooking on the grill. While the holiday is meant to be enjoyed, it's also important to stay safe on the roads, and the Texas Department of Public Safety wants to make this a priority.
Dove season kicks off across West Texas
TEXAS, USA — To some people, Sept. 1 is the beginning of “unofficial fall.” It’s also the start of dove season in parts of Texas (including the Concho Valley), and hunters are eager to get outside. “Dove season’s huge,” Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Webless Migratory...
West Texans respond after ‘Trigger law’ bans abortion in the state
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The ‘Trigger law’ has gone into effect and makes abortions a felony in the state of Texas. The only way an abortion can be performed is if a woman's life is in immediate danger. Now local experts and Texans are weighing in on how this trigger law will impact women moving forward.
West Texas wool facility faces difficulties caused by inflation, drought
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The wool industry has not been immune to inflation, supply chain issues and issues surrounding the Texas drought. Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center Associate Professor and Extension Sheep & Goat Specialist Dr. Reid Redden said this year hasn’t been the easiest at the wool testing facility.
Abbott supporters gather at 'Keep Texas, Texas' rally
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An event created by three republican organizations from San Angelo brought several people together Tuesday evening, to support the re-election of Gov. Greg Abbott. The room full of supporters rooting for Governor Abbott could be heard loud and clear. But, Beto O’Rourke, who is also...
Beto O'Rourke visits San Angelo during campaign tour
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texans traveled from near and far to hear from gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in San Angelo. "We're excited to meet Beto, though. We've heard a bunch about him. He's not going to stop at our little town in memory. So we decided to drive 65 miles to see him today,” supporter Arcilia Cardenas said.
How the student loan forgiveness plan impacts Texans
TEXAS, USA — Student loan forgiveness has become one of the most pressing issues for Joe Biden during his presidency. But with Texas being one of the lowest states for student debt, how will this loan forgiveness program actually impact current and former students?. Wallet hub reports Texas ranks...
The heat streak may finally break this weekend
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s the first weekend of August, and surprisingly, we’re cooling down instead of heating up. Despite heat advisories three days in a row up to this point, temperatures will fall to, if not below, 100 degrees over the weekend. High pressure is finally...
