Texas State

FOX West Texas

Safety tips for Labor Day weekend

TEXAS, USA — Labor Day celebrations typically involve relaxing, spending time with loved ones and cooking on the grill. While the holiday is meant to be enjoyed, it's also important to stay safe on the roads, and the Texas Department of Public Safety wants to make this a priority.
TEXAS STATE
FOX West Texas

Dove season kicks off across West Texas

TEXAS, USA — To some people, Sept. 1 is the beginning of “unofficial fall.” It’s also the start of dove season in parts of Texas (including the Concho Valley), and hunters are eager to get outside. “Dove season’s huge,” Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Webless Migratory...
TEXAS STATE
FOX West Texas

Abbott supporters gather at 'Keep Texas, Texas' rally

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An event created by three republican organizations from San Angelo brought several people together Tuesday evening, to support the re-election of Gov. Greg Abbott. The room full of supporters rooting for Governor Abbott could be heard loud and clear. But, Beto O’Rourke, who is also...
TEXAS STATE
FOX West Texas

Beto O'Rourke visits San Angelo during campaign tour

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texans traveled from near and far to hear from gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in San Angelo. "We're excited to meet Beto, though. We've heard a bunch about him. He's not going to stop at our little town in memory. So we decided to drive 65 miles to see him today,” supporter Arcilia Cardenas said.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

How the student loan forgiveness plan impacts Texans

TEXAS, USA — Student loan forgiveness has become one of the most pressing issues for Joe Biden during his presidency. But with Texas being one of the lowest states for student debt, how will this loan forgiveness program actually impact current and former students?. Wallet hub reports Texas ranks...
TEXAS STATE
FOX West Texas

The heat streak may finally break this weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s the first weekend of August, and surprisingly, we’re cooling down instead of heating up. Despite heat advisories three days in a row up to this point, temperatures will fall to, if not below, 100 degrees over the weekend. High pressure is finally...
TEXAS STATE
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
