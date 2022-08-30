ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings trade for Houston Texans DL Ross Blacklock

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07giDH_0hbY5h0K00

After a surprising move in waiving DL Armon Watts, the Minnesota Vikings made a trade for Houston Texans DL Ross Blacklock.

A former top-40 selection, Blacklock was a solid player for the Houston Texans but excelled as a pass rusher. Over his two seasons, Blacklock saw his PFF grades rise year-over-year with a high at 66.4 in pass rushing.

This is clearly viewed as an upside move by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the Texans defense has been abysmal over the last two seasons. Moving on from Watts is curious, as he was a more versatile defender. While Watts was a good pass rusher, he is a much better run defender than what Blacklock is currently.

The difference between the two must not have been significant enough to give up capital and save around $1 million in cap space. It also could mean that other moves are on the horizon.

Be sure to keep tabs on all the Vikings roster cuts with our tracker.

