cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by west of Glendo, Wyoming by Darin Geringer. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County
LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
oilcity.news
Casper Historic Preservation Commission shares map featuring downtown, Old Yellowstone District resources
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has shared a new digital map with pictures, descriptions and historical information regarding properties evaluated in a cultural survey of Casper’s architectural and historical resources in the downtown and Old Yellowstone District areas. Conducted from 2013 to 2015, the survey...
svinews.com
The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open
◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Grant Gives Wyoming Rural Communities Access to STEM Outreach Programming
BILLINGS, Mont. (Release) - Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance. GSMW has completed phase one...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
Wyoming Called “RUDE” By People Who Have Never Been Here
According to the website, Zippia, Wyoming comes in as the 13th most rude state in the US. But hold on, the people who did this study have never been to Wyoming, so how the hell do they know? That's typical of these studies. To determine which states are the rudest,...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
oilcity.news
PHOTOS: Boomtown recreation of Sunrise Lanes features state-of-the-art equipment, arcade games
CASPER, Wyo. — The bowling alley that opened at the Sunrise Shopping Center 60 years ago will have its grand re-opening next week as Boomtown Blast, showcasing major renovations, state-of-the-art equipment, and an arcade. “We wanted to create the ultimate entertainment experience for families,” said Chuck Hawley, a partner...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum to host Spanish-American War program
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will host the program “Wyoming National Guardsmen in the Philippines, 1898–1899″ on Thursday, Sept. 15, in Casper. Mark Johnson, PhD, a contract historian for the Wyoming National Guard and the Senior Army Instructor at Natrona County High School in Casper, will present the program. It will start at 7 p.m. at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum and will be broadcast via Facebook live.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
oilcity.news
Climb Wyoming to offer free healthcare careers training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for single mothers to learn about a free Healthcare Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
oilcity.news
‘Extremely challenging’: Casper resident finishes intense ‘Sharkfest’ Alcatraz swim
CASPER, Wyo. — A couple of weekends ago, Casper resident Jocelyn Johnson, 34, took a ferry ride from the San Francisco bay out to Alcatraz Island. This wasn’t a normal tourist’s trip to the infamous former federal penitentiary, however. “They made jokes as we were going out...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Students’ rights and back to school-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Wyoming Corner Crossing case is headed to federal court-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. If you haven’t already heard about the corner crossing case in Wyoming, it involves four Missouri hunters who came to hunt in our state. They were eventually charged with criminal trespass by a neighboring private land owner when the hunters built a makeshift ladder to cross from one corner point of public land to another.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November
If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Students’ rights and back to school
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With school starting up again, our focus turns to getting kids ready with school supplies and textbooks for the new year. But one of the things that may not be covered in school outlines is student rights. Especially when it comes to freedom of...
