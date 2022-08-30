ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

WGAL

Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
LANCASTER, PA
wtae.com

Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
LEMOYNE, PA
WGAL

Workers at some Susquehanna Valley nursing homes to go on strike Friday

Workers at 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania are set to go on strike Friday, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said unfair labor complaints have been filed against Priority Healthcare – which operates those four nursing homes and others – alleging the company hasn't been negotiating in good faith and refuses to turn over information about staffing that's needed for bargaining.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Two dead after Lancaster County crash

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Reading Road which is also known as Pennsylvania Route 625. Crews were dispatched at around 12:09 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Family searches for missing Cumberland County woman

A Cumberland County woman’s family is searching for her after she was last seen in Carlisle. Amy Stezin, 58, was last seen leaving her apartment on Rellim Street in Carlisle, Pennsylvania Aug. 21, according to Nikki Stezin, Amy’s sister-in-law. A missing person report was filed Aug. 25. “We...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

New recovery house for women opens in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stacy Nazay is the founder and Executive Director of Blue Mountain Escape on South Frederick Street in Mechanicsburg. It’s a new recovery community for women. “We will be the first licensed recovery house in Cumberland County, which we are really proud of ,” said Nazay. Nazay also struggled with addiction and […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New café to open in Dauphin County Library

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
HARRISBURG, PA

