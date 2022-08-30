Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
4 Places to Get Delicious Wings in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
No Plans for Labor Day? 5 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
WGAL
Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
wtae.com
Large pool of human blood found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large amount of blood was discovered on a street in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, but where it came from remains a mystery. The blood was found around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Ashburg Drive in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County not far from Cumberland Valley High School.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
WGME
With no agreement met, 700 Pennsylvania nursing home workers go on strike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The morning of Sept. 2, about 700 workers from 14 nursing homes walked out of their jobs in Pennsylvania. Contract negotiations began Sept. 1 and did not come to a resolution even into the early hours of the next day. Photos and video on social...
abc27.com
West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
WGAL
Workers at some Susquehanna Valley nursing homes to go on strike Friday
Workers at 14 nursing homes in Pennsylvania are set to go on strike Friday, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said unfair labor complaints have been filed against Priority Healthcare – which operates those four nursing homes and others – alleging the company hasn't been negotiating in good faith and refuses to turn over information about staffing that's needed for bargaining.
abc27.com
Two dead after Lancaster County crash
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Reading Road which is also known as Pennsylvania Route 625. Crews were dispatched at around 12:09 p.m.
abc27.com
Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related...
Family searches for missing Cumberland County woman
A Cumberland County woman’s family is searching for her after she was last seen in Carlisle. Amy Stezin, 58, was last seen leaving her apartment on Rellim Street in Carlisle, Pennsylvania Aug. 21, according to Nikki Stezin, Amy’s sister-in-law. A missing person report was filed Aug. 25. “We...
Police search for victim after large pool of blood is found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mystery has police searching for answers in Pennsylvania. A large pool of blood was found on the street, with no apparent victim of injury or crime to be found. The blood was first found near Cumberland Valley High School, covering an area of...
New recovery house for women opens in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stacy Nazay is the founder and Executive Director of Blue Mountain Escape on South Frederick Street in Mechanicsburg. It’s a new recovery community for women. “We will be the first licensed recovery house in Cumberland County, which we are really proud of ,” said Nazay. Nazay also struggled with addiction and […]
$4M Cumberland County dam project begins
Children's Lake in Boiling Springs has been waiting for upgrades since June 2016 when a nearby sinkhole exposed structural deficiencies in the existing dam.
abc27.com
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
abc27.com
New café to open in Dauphin County Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You will soon be able to grab a cup of coffee while looking for a book at a Dauphin County Library. At the end of next month, Good Brotha’s Cafe will open its new coffee shop inside Harrisburg’s newly renovated McCormick Riverfront Library.
local21news.com
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
Dauphin County diner closing due to PennDOT project
On Thursday, a beloved diner in Dauphin County is closing its doors after more than three decades of service. The diner has to relocate due to PennDOT's I-83 expansion project.
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
WGAL
Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
Goose Day, now a September-long celebration, is under way in central Pennsylvania
Lewistown and the Juniata River Valley continue to build on Goose Day, an observance founded on eating waterfowl on one particular day that is now a September-long celebration of all things goose and more. Goose Day, which is also St. Michaelmas Day, September 29, dates to 1786 in Lewistown, to...
