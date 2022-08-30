A small low and its cold front are trying to kick up some storm chances as it runs by our region. Minnesota’s shot on Friday night is only 20% but the odds double to 40% for Wisconsin and Michigan. The chance goes away early Saturday and so do the warmer temperatures of Friday. The cold front will cut Saturday and Sunday highs down into the 60′s. But, temperatures will rebound by Labor Day back to the mid 70′s and low 80′s will be possible after that.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO