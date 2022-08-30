Read full article on original website
Slight storm chance Friday night leads to a weekend cool down before Labor perks up again
A small low and its cold front are trying to kick up some storm chances as it runs by our region. Minnesota’s shot on Friday night is only 20% but the odds double to 40% for Wisconsin and Michigan. The chance goes away early Saturday and so do the warmer temperatures of Friday. The cold front will cut Saturday and Sunday highs down into the 60′s. But, temperatures will rebound by Labor Day back to the mid 70′s and low 80′s will be possible after that.
Slight storm chance to slide by Friday then cool conditions come Saturday
The high air pressure cell that controlled the Upper Midwest will take a small break on Friday when a low and its cold front cut across our terrain. The chance for rain Friday is only 30% at best. Friday’s highs will be in the 80′s. But, the cold front will knock that back into the 60′s by Saturday and Sunday. It will warm up again for Labor Day and the holiday should be nice and sunny.
Traveling for Labor Day? Gas prices vary greatly by location
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gas prices differed by as much as 40 cents in Wisconsin heading into the Labor Day weekend. AAA monitors average gas price by county. Drivers traveling an hour or two this weekend will likely see a vast range of prices. As of Friday, Winnebago, Outagamie and...
Starry stonewort confirmed in Lake Bemidji
BEMIDJI, MN- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of starry stonewort in Lake Bemidji. The lake, located in Beltrami County, is now one of 22 bodies of water in Minnesota with the invasive algae. DNR staff found it while conducting a general survey of algae in...
Minnesota High School opens up regular season
DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - On Thursday night the state of Minnesota opened up their high school football season.
Twin Ports Pride kicks off with mayor’s reception in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duluth-Superior Pride is a weekend to celebrate equality for diverse sexual and gender identities. “Pride is a celebration of diversity, first and foremost,” festival co-chair and treasurer Abby Gannon said. “And, it’s also a declaration of the queer community asserting themselves and saying, ‘We deserve to be here just as much as anyone else.’”
Minnesota State Patrol issues bus safety reminders as kids head back to school
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - As the big yellow bus rejoins our commutes, the Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers of the law of the land. Motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, especially before and after school hours. Drivers must come...
MNA nurses plan 3-day strike in Duluth, Twin Cities
DULUTH, MN -- Thousands of Minnesota nurses, including in Duluth, plan to strike for three days later this month. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) made that announcement at a press conference held in the Twin Cities Thursday. Union leaders said they have filed their required 10-day notice with hospital employers,...
