Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
City of Plattsburgh to implement new parking policy
Plattsburgh, NY — Downtown Plattsburgh will soon be seeing some big changes, from parking to new construction. Beginning in October, paid parking for the lots downtown will be enforced but the free two hour on-street parking remains free. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said his office has received many complaints about...
mychamplainvalley.com
New gun laws cause confusion in the North Country
Plattsburgh, NY- New gun laws went into effect today in New York, and there’s been some confusion about how they’ll affect concealed carry gun owners in the North Country. Here are the new restrictions on concealed carry weapons:. Proof of completion of a firearms safety training course. Four...
mychamplainvalley.com
Celebrate the last few days at the Champlain Valley Fair
Essex Junction, VT — Sunday marks the last day of the Champlain Valley Fair, but there is still time to come out and enjoy the fun. Fairgoers have a lot of fun options to choose from but one popular attraction are the animals. Sheep Superintendent Siri Swanson believes it...
mychamplainvalley.com
NYS Environmental Facilities Corp. must pay $500K for falsifying grant documents
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On September 1st, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) is required to pay $500,000 in restitution after employees of a “former New York State Governor” falsely claimed to be part of a federal water-quality improvement grant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
Police: Minor was supplied alcohol before fatal crash
St. Albans, VT — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal motor vehicle crash that took place in Highgate on August 9. On August 9, a vehicle traveling on Route 78 left the road and overturned, and the driver, 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton passed away from his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
mychamplainvalley.com
Fight over future of library that sparked civil rights ideas
A library where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story. On one side are preservationists who want to turn the Highlander Folk School library into a historic site. On the other, political organizers say Highlander never stopped pursuing social justice and should recover the building as a stolen part of its legacy.
mychamplainvalley.com
Rice Memorial adds fun twist to summer reading
South Burlington, VT — Summer may be officially over for many students, but some can still look forward to some more fun at the start of the school year. Students at Rice Memorial High School are reviewing their summer reading as the school held its first ever ‘Summer Reading Fest’.
mychamplainvalley.com
Police searching for man who robbed TD Bank in Barton
Barton, VT — The TD Bank on Main Street in Barton was robbed at around 6 pm on Friday. Police say the male left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and fled south on Main Street by foot. No one was reported injured during the robbery. Police...
Comments / 0