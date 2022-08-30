Read full article on original website
Legislators compensate for gas ban by extending life of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, California legislators made a deal worth $1.4 billion in attempt to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power open past its scheduled date of closure. This extension of life for the nuclear plant comes immediately after Gov. Newsom pushed through legislation making the sale...
Dems. prep for Midterms: Biden’s divisive speech and Newsom’s gas failures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Democrats gear up for Midterms, their rhetoric and legislation are gaining audacity — and speed. Biden’s speech on “The Soul of the Nation” Thursday, Sept. 1 was both “dark” and “divisive” according to Republican officials, feeding American disunion along party lines. Meanwhile, in California, Gov. Newsom has passed legislation through backdoors to push the democratic agenda in a state where an economic domino affect is sure to ensue.
Californians told not to charge electric cars days after gas car sales ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resource Board recently put in place a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state of California by 2035. Following the recent heatwave, and a string of public safety power shutoffs and blackouts, Californians are...
