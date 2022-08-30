The Baltimore Ravens are adding veteran running back Kenyan Drake to their roster, signaling a lack of depth. They dealt with a multitude of injuries at that position last year and are still struggling heading into the 2022 NFL season. Gus Edwards will miss the first four weeks of the season after being placed on the PUP list, while J.K. Dobbins still hasn't been cleared for contact. Drake was cut by the Raiders last week, but is there still a chance that he winds up being one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers? Baltimore also added rookie running back Tyler Badie, who could be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts. Who should you select with your 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks? If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO