The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
The US Sun

Ukraine news LIVE: Nuclear panic grows as experts reveal Europe’s largest atomic plant has been damaged ‘several times’

FEARS of another Chornobyl-style disaster are on the rise, as UN experts reveal Europe's largest nuclear plant has been damaged 'several times.'. The head of the UN's nuclear agency announced that he is "worried" about the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine, following Vladimir Putin's brutal shelling of the facility. This...
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
CBS News

Gina McCarthy stepping down as White House climate adviser

White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy is stepping down on Sept. 16, the White House announced Friday, weeks after President Joe Biden signed major legislation to combat climate change. McCarthy will be succeeded by Ali Zaidi, who is currently McCarthy's deputy at the White House. Mr. Biden has also...
CBS News

Trump claims FBI search at Mar-a-Lago is going to produce backlash

Wilkes-Barre, PA – In a speech that lasted nearly two hours on Saturday night in northeastern Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump decried the FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration," and compared his treatment to that in a "third world nation." It was his first rally since the FBI served a search warrant Aug. 8, seizing dozens of documents marked as classified.
CBS News

Federal judge orders release of detailed list of records seized from Trump's home

A federal judge in Florida is ordering the Justice Department to release a detailed list of the records taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last month. During yesterday's hearing, the judge also reserved judgment on whether to appoint a "special master" to review the documents. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
CBS News

Legal team representing Trump in documents probe hires new lawyer

Former President Donald Trump added a new lawyer to the group of attorneys representing him as he faces scrutiny over classified documents retrieved by the FBI from his Florida residence Mar-A-Lago. Former Florida solicitor general Chris Kise recently joined Trump's legal team. He filed a notice to the court that...
CBS News

