Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Russians bid farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev in funeral snubbed by Vladimir Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin's refusal to formally declare a state...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
Ukraine news LIVE: Nuclear panic grows as experts reveal Europe’s largest atomic plant has been damaged ‘several times’
FEARS of another Chornobyl-style disaster are on the rise, as UN experts reveal Europe's largest nuclear plant has been damaged 'several times.'. The head of the UN's nuclear agency announced that he is "worried" about the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine, following Vladimir Putin's brutal shelling of the facility. This...
Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry
A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
Russia Loses 25 Tanks, 37 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces said that most of the Russian losses were towards Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Gina McCarthy stepping down as White House climate adviser
White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy is stepping down on Sept. 16, the White House announced Friday, weeks after President Joe Biden signed major legislation to combat climate change. McCarthy will be succeeded by Ali Zaidi, who is currently McCarthy's deputy at the White House. Mr. Biden has also...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
White House defends decision to position U.S. Marines behind Biden during Philadelphia speech
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday defended the White House's decision to position two U.S. Marines behind President Joe Biden in his Thursday night speech, in which he portrayed former President Donald Trump and "MAGA Republicans" as representative of "an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic."
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said...
Inspectors remain at Russian-occupied nuclear power plant to avert nuclear disaster
Nuclear energy inspectors will remain at the Zaporizhzhia power plant over the weekend in an attempt to avert a nuclear disaster. Director-General Rafael Grossi plans to release a report on the safety of the plant in the coming week. Debora Patta reports.
Trump claims FBI search at Mar-a-Lago is going to produce backlash
Wilkes-Barre, PA – In a speech that lasted nearly two hours on Saturday night in northeastern Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump decried the FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration," and compared his treatment to that in a "third world nation." It was his first rally since the FBI served a search warrant Aug. 8, seizing dozens of documents marked as classified.
Federal judge orders release of detailed list of records seized from Trump's home
A federal judge in Florida is ordering the Justice Department to release a detailed list of the records taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last month. During yesterday's hearing, the judge also reserved judgment on whether to appoint a "special master" to review the documents. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Legal team representing Trump in documents probe hires new lawyer
Former President Donald Trump added a new lawyer to the group of attorneys representing him as he faces scrutiny over classified documents retrieved by the FBI from his Florida residence Mar-A-Lago. Former Florida solicitor general Chris Kise recently joined Trump's legal team. He filed a notice to the court that...
