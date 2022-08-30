Rece Davis addresses Lee Corso concerns after ‘College GameDay’ appearance

“College GameDay” host Rece Davis has got teammate Lee Corso’s back.

On Tuesday, Davis addressed recent chatter surrounding the popular 87-year-old analyst, whose weekend appearance on the ESPN program drew concerns online as he appeared to struggle when discussing his predictions. Davis made it clear on “The Dan Le Batard Show” that Corso is “still razor sharp,” regardless of what social media has to say.

“I would encourage the people who were, perhaps, to use your word, unkind or cruel, to reserve a little judgment,” Davis said.

Lee Corso appears on “College GameDay” on September 25, 2021. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lee Corso (second from right) appears on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on September 10, 2021. Getty Images

“He’s doing great, I speak to him regularly and this weekend in Columbus, I think you’ll see a much more comfortable environment, and you’ll see him be able to deliver, as he still does, which is remarkable. His mind is still razor sharp at the age of 87. I should be so fortunate if I’m blessed to make it far in my life.”

Fans and some journalists were particularly concerned over Corso’s opening segment in which he broke down the national title picture. Corso, who suffered a stroke in 2009, was working remotely and live in front of a crowd.

I love him to death. Hes a legend. But Lee Corso needs to retire. What did this man just say?! pic.twitter.com/NUQvR0EXOs — Brutus Wayne™ ➐ (@BuckeyeBat) August 27, 2022

“We don’t typically do the show in different boxes with everybody in remote locations.” Davis, 56, said.

This week, the show will resemble a normal setup with the whole broadcast team live from Columbus ahead of the Ohio State-Notre Dame showdown.

Corso, a former college football coach, has been part of “College GameDay” since 1987.