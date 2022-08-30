ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape to be sentenced Wednesday

By Erin Robinson
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho – A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Aaron von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern at his Boise apartment in 2021.

He was a state representative at the time but later resigned.

He was convicted earlier this year, but last week, a judge denied von Ehlinger a new trial. At first, his lawyer asked a judge to acquit von Ehlinger based on a lack of evidence. His lawyer then asked for a new trial while also arguing von Ehlinger’s constitutional rights were violated because he did not have the opportunity to cross-examine his accuser.

During von Ehlinger’s trial, his victim began to testify, but abruptly left the stand saying “I can’t do this.”

von Ehlinger’s sentencing will begin at 2:30 p.m. PST/3:30 p.m. MST.

