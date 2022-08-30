ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz Declines To Condemn Campaign Staffer For Mocking John Fetterman’s Stroke

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QoFX_0hbY40IF00

Dr. Mehmet Oz , the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, came under fire recently after a member of his campaign staff mocked his Democratic opponent for having had a stroke .

However, the former TV doc doesn’t seem to think the buck stops with him, based on a comment he made Tuesday during an interview with Pittsburgh radio station KDKA .

Host Larry Richert asked Oz if it was “appropriate” for Rachel Tripp, Oz’s senior communications adviser, to tell Insider that Democratic nominee John Fetterman wouldn’t have had a stroke if he “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life.”

Rather than taking the opportunity to disavow his campaign’s comments ― which more than 100 Pennsylvania doctors have condemned ― Oz deflected.

“The campaign’s been saying lots of things, both of them,” he told Richert. “My position is that I can only speak to what I’m saying ― is that John Fetterman should be allowed to recover fully, and I will support his ability, as someone who’s gone through a difficult time, to get ready.”

Oz then said Fetterman “at some point” would need to “work with me to allow the American people, and the Pennsylvania voters in particular, to hear us debate so that they can see where I am and where he is.”

Tripp’s stroke comment was in connection to the massive attention given to Oz’s now-infamous crudité shopping video , where he attempted to buy veggies at a Pennsylvania store he identified incorrectly .

In a statement , Fetterman responded to Tripp’s remarks: “I had a stroke. I survived it. I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could never imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”

You can hear Richert’s interview with Oz below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 178

Kharma
4d ago

Just shows you what's become of th Republican party. No compassion for fellow Americans. SAD! We need the old party back where the laws hold this Country together. " Nobody is above the law" and NEVER SHALL BE!!!

Reply(66)
56
Dee Thompson
3d ago

What the F..I guess Oz forgot about being a doctor and compassion. The cult of Trump..it is amazing and pathetic to see such personal and moral corruption.

Reply
9
Nehemiah Marcus
4d ago

People need to leave Trump's orbit. Reputations will be destroyed and possible legal problems, all from aligning with Trump.

Reply(11)
26
Related
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls

Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Daily Mail

Dr Oz insists he was joking when he complained Biden has made 'crudite' expensive and blames campaign 'exhaustion' on using fake grocery store name 'Wegners' when questioned if he's out of touch for 'everyday, hardworking' Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz insisted he was joking when he said his wife sent him shopping for 'crudite,' in a video that has since gone viral that was supposed to be an attack on President Joe Biden over high food prices. Oz was interviewed by Newsmax's Shaun...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?

United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Dr Oz#Stroke#Dr Mehmet Oz#Condemn#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Republican#U S Senate#Democratic#Kdka#American#Gop#Pennsylvania Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

McConnell flip-flops on Dr Oz and now says he has ‘great confidence’ in GOP Senate hopeful

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his previous criticism about Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, saying he has “great confidence” in the former television host and physician. Mr McConnell had said earlier this month that Republicans had a better chance of flipping the House than the Senate. “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said. But on Friday, Mr McConnelll hosted a number of Republican Senate nominees, including Dr Oz, Representative Ted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

137K+
Followers
8K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy