Jacksonville, FL

Your next meal could come from a ghost kitchen at Walmart

By Gary T. Mills, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHpBD_0hbY3akp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcUgZ_0hbY3akp00

As thanks for subscribing to and reading Dining Notes, here's a newsletter exclusive.

Maybe you’re hungry for the Big & Sloppy from Big Chicken.

Or the Chicken Carbonara from Quiznos.

Or perhaps the Avocado Cobb from Saladworks.

Or maybe all three. Add a classic Cinnabon roll, a slice of Cheesecake Factory cheesecake or a Cookie & Cream Cupcake from Monster Cupcakes? Why not?

All of these – and many more – could soon be available for pickup in one order from a Jacksonville-area Walmart with the planned introduction of Ghost Kitchen Brands to Florida.

Think of it as a one-stop food court.

[Keep reading: An Italian favorite closes after 35 years, plus an exciting new concept from the couple behind San Marco's popular Taverna.]

According to plans submitted to Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Ghost Kitchen Brands plans to open inside the Fleming Island Walmart at 1505 County Road 220. (A second is planned for an Ocala-area Walmart store.)

The in-store service allows shoppers to customize their meals – or meals for their entire family – selecting items from the menus of more than 15 restaurant chains as well as consumer packaged goods, like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Ghost Kitchen employees prepare each menu item according to each brand’s guidelines, replicating the quality in those brand’s own restaurants.

For the Big & Sloppy from Big Chicken, for example, each sandwich is prepared with fresh chicken that is battered and fried to order. For the Chicken Carbonara from Quiznos, the sub sandwich is made and toasted just like it would be at Quiznos. And the Avocado Cobb would be assembled using the same Saladworks recipe.

Customers typically place and pay for orders via large touchscreen kiosks, allowing employees to focus on preparing orders, Nation’s Restaurant News reported . Customers receive their receipt via text and are alerted with a text message when their order is ready for pickup.

According to plans for the Fleming Island Walmart location, limited seating is available.

Ghost Kitchen Brands made its U.S. Walmart debut a year ago, opening in a Rochester, N.Y. suburb , featuring select menu items from Amaya Indian Street Food, BeaverTails, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Big Chicken, Cinnabon, Costa Coffee, Fries of the World, Frutta Bowls, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Lola’s Latin Food, Monster Cupcakes, Nathan’s Famous, Pepe’s Perogies, Quiznos, Red Bull, Saladworks, Slush Puppie, TAZO Bubble Tea, Wings of New York, Wow Bao and Yogen Früz.

In addition to serving shoppers, Ghost Kitchen Brands’ on-site kitchens are used to fulfill orders for third-party delivery services, like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

A projected opening date was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Your next meal could come from a ghost kitchen at Walmart

