BLU DETIGER TO PERFORM AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR DOWNTOWN AT THE PLAZA HOTEL & CASINO, AS PART OF OFFICIAL LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL AFTER-PARTY. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. Renowned singer-songwriter, bass player, producer, and DJ Blu DeTiger is bringing her unique sound to The Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza Hotel & Casino. Performing as part of the official Life is Beautiful “Week of Beautiful” after-party, DeTiger will perform a live DJ set Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. Cover is $10 at the door and guests must be 21 years or older.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO