Texas State

State Fair: Rubber Chicken Show

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A dozen amazing Rubber Chickens star in this comedy egg-stravaganza, hosted by Greg Frisbee. You’ll meet:. Attila the Hen! - A Rhode Island Red that will eat fire! - A Game Hen “super chicken” will be shot out of a bazooka! -A Chicken may even cross the road! Will these Free Range chickens, chicken out? Not a chance. The Rubber Chicken Show is perfect for all ages, from pre-k to 401-K. Children will come out of their shells as they assist the fabulous fouls in chicken feats of balance and skill. Adults will cackle as our Comedi-hens keep the show Funny Side Up. Every show is pure Poultry in Motion. The impeckable Rubber Chickens will lay odds that you’ll love this show, it’s everything it’s cracked up to be.
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes resigning

LINCOLN, Neb. — The director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections is resigning. According to a news release from Governor Pete Ricketts' office, on Thursday, Director Scott Frakes announced his resignation effective Oct. 7. “Scott has been a highly effective leader of our State Department of Corrections,” Ricketts said....
Farming Today with KRVN, September 1, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Walmart to invest in Nebraska meatpacking start-up in North Platte. - U.S. asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?. - National Chicken Month in September.
State Fair: Governor Pete Ricketts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts is out at the Nebraska State Fair today. He talks about his recent trip to the United Kingdom, hoping to positioning the Beef State as a cut above the rest.
State Fair: Viaero Wireless Camera Network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — NTV's Viaero Wireless Camera Network provides viewers a visual of weather activity, breaking news and other happenings, helping to keep our communities safe and informed. Viaero Wireless stopped by at the Nebraska State Fair to talk more about the benefits of the cameras.
Local marching bands boom at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can hear the beating of drums often times as you roam the Nebraska State Fair. Several local school marching bands can be seen performing. Kelley Jordan, Centura band director, said it’s a great way for her “small but mighty” band to prepare for upcoming competitions.
State Fair "proud" of showcasing Hispanic culture in Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Besides livestock shows, games, and food, the State Fair brings to Grand Island many different types of concerts for different types of likes and cultures. State Fair board members said they want everyone, no matter their background, to feel welcome and represented. As the years...
Sports betting becomes legal in Kansas

KEARNEY, Neb. — Starting Thursday, September 1, at noon, sports betting will be legal in Kansas. In July, Senate Bill 84 passed in Kansas, legalizing sports betting in the state. “The demand for it was there," stated Cory Thone with Kansas Lottery. Bets can be placed online, or in-person...
CPI talks future of supply chain challenges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The agriculture industry is no stranger to supply chain issues. NTV talked about potential future challenges with CPI Vice President of Agronomy Mike Battin at the Nebraska State Fair. This segment is sponsored by the CPI.
State Fair: Little Bits

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Little Bits stopped by to chat with us about their mini donuts at the Nebraska State Fair. Light and crispy! Very tasty.
