ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

Comedy 'The Thirty-Three Little Pigs' coming to Ohio Theatre

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago

LOUDONVILLE ‒ Mohican Community Theatre and the Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee (LTAC) will perform the comedy “The Thirty-Three Little Pigs” at the downtown Ohio Theatre.

Performances are Saturday (Sept. 10) at 7 p.m. and Sunday (Sept. 11) at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for children 4 and under.

All tickets are reserved seating only. Tickets are available online at www.theohiotheatre.com, at the box office at 419-994-3750, or at the door starting an hour before the show.

Directing will be Isabeau Murray, a 2015 Loudonville High graduate. Helping her are her mom, Mary Murray, doing props and costumes; CJ VanSickle, Baylie Mortimer, and Grace Fogle, stage crew work; Sally Hollenbach, sound; and Jon Fogle, Autumn Fogle and Grace Fogle, set work.

A cast of 13 will perform this new twist on an old tale that runs about 75 minutes.

“This hilarious and fast paced show tells the story of 33 pigs in a meadow continuously outsmarting the Big Bad Wolf,” according to theatre's Marissa Burd. “It is full of classic, pop-culture, and world-inspired piggy characters and references. You are sure to go hog-wild in your seats!”

The cast includes Zach Manchester as the Big Bad Wolf and piggies, including Amber Manchester, Ainsley Sweeney, Charlotte Bitner, Chase Fogle, Wes Fogle, Carter Reisinger, Iva Spreng, Liam Paterson, Mackenzie Mast, Quinn Gray, Rebekah Carroll and Violet Angle.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Comedy 'The Thirty-Three Little Pigs' coming to Ohio Theatre

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loudonville, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy