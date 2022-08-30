Comedy 'The Thirty-Three Little Pigs' coming to Ohio Theatre

LOUDONVILLE ‒ Mohican Community Theatre and the Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee (LTAC) will perform the comedy “The Thirty-Three Little Pigs” at the downtown Ohio Theatre.

Performances are Saturday (Sept. 10) at 7 p.m. and Sunday (Sept. 11) at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for children 4 and under.

All tickets are reserved seating only. Tickets are available online at www.theohiotheatre.com, at the box office at 419-994-3750, or at the door starting an hour before the show.

Directing will be Isabeau Murray, a 2015 Loudonville High graduate. Helping her are her mom, Mary Murray, doing props and costumes; CJ VanSickle, Baylie Mortimer, and Grace Fogle, stage crew work; Sally Hollenbach, sound; and Jon Fogle, Autumn Fogle and Grace Fogle, set work.

A cast of 13 will perform this new twist on an old tale that runs about 75 minutes.

“This hilarious and fast paced show tells the story of 33 pigs in a meadow continuously outsmarting the Big Bad Wolf,” according to theatre's Marissa Burd. “It is full of classic, pop-culture, and world-inspired piggy characters and references. You are sure to go hog-wild in your seats!”

The cast includes Zach Manchester as the Big Bad Wolf and piggies, including Amber Manchester, Ainsley Sweeney, Charlotte Bitner, Chase Fogle, Wes Fogle, Carter Reisinger, Iva Spreng, Liam Paterson, Mackenzie Mast, Quinn Gray, Rebekah Carroll and Violet Angle.

