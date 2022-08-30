ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TX

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Brenham woman was arrested for outstanding warrants Thursday evening. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 5:50, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Megan Todd, 24 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Medical Parkway in reference to outstanding warrants for her arrest. Todd was taken into custody for Bond Surrender Criminal Trespass, Bond Surrender Theft of Property between $100 and $750, Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750, and Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750. She was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES

A Brenham man was arrested on DWI charges Wednesday evening. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the area of Hohlt Park in reference to a hit and run. While en route to the call Officer Bruno observed the suspect vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop on it in the 2400 block of North Park Street. The driver was identified as Kevin Joseph Winslow, 43 of Brenham, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Winslow was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
Local officials successfully locate three stolen vehicles, arrest suspect involved

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies had a busy Tuesday morning attempting to locate several stolen vehicles. At approximately 6:16 a.m., Deputy Michael Krenek responded to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. He then learned from video surveillance that a single male exited another vehicle and stole the pickup truck.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM

An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
BRENHAM, TX
Driver dead after being pulled creek off Spicewood Springs Road

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after their car went off the road and into a creek off of Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident at 6409 Spicewood Springs Road after receiving a report about the crash shortly before 4:20 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KILLEEN MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
Public Safety
NEW FAYETTE CO. FAIR QUEEN CROWNED

The Fayette County Fair kicked off a weekend of activities Thursday night at the fair pageant. Crowned as the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen was Teagan Branch representing the Fayette County Sheriff’s Posse, with $41,685 in season ticket sales. First Runner Up was Dulce Merlos representing the Optimist Club...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Yoakum high school campus receives second outside threat

YOAKUM, Texas – At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Yoakum High School received another outside threat. All Yoakum I.S.D. campuses have been put on lockdown for safety precautions. The District also allowed early dismissal of high school students for the day, giving parents permission to pick up their students at the high school cafeteria. All other campuses will...
YOAKUM, TX

