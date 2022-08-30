Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
A Clinton man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties was sentenced to prison on Friday.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
NBCMontana
Butte police seek leads in bank robbery investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte police are asking for the community's help identifying a man who robbed a Wells Fargo branch Thursday afternoon. Police and Montana Highway Patrol troopers got the call just after 4 p.m. They're looking for a white man who appeared to be in his early 20s....
Missoula Police Investigate Vehicle vs. Bicyclist Crash on Broadway
On September 1, 2022, at around 9:44 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced that a bicyclist vs vehicle accident had occurred. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following statement. "The Missoula Police Department responded to a bicyclist vs vehicle accident on August 31, 2022, just before 10:50 p.m....
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl
On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
Investigation continues into fatal Missoula shooting involving law enforcement
A person was shot and killed by law enforcement at the Missoula Smokjumper Center on August 27, 2022.
Man sentenced to 80 years in Sanders County homicide case
A Hot Springs man has been sentenced to 80 years in the Montana State Prison for killing his roommate.
Bicyclist hospitalized following Missoula accident
The Missoula Police Department is investigating an incident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital on Wednesday night.
montanarightnow.com
Hot Springs man sentenced 80 years in prison for alleged deliberate homicide
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - A Sanders County District Court judge sentenced a man to 80 years in Montana State Prison Tuesday with no time suspended for alleged deliberate homicide that happened in October 2020. A jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, of Hot Springs, in June. A release from the Montana...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula PD, City of Missoula coordinate clean up on Cedar St. & Hawthorn St.
From the Missoula Police Department, posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. Today Missoula Police Department assisted City Of Missoula - Development Services Division in a coordinated cleanup effort and to address the hazardous conditions on Cedar St. and Hawthorn St. People who live in the area and business owners were very appreciative...
Missoula Man Points Gun at His Ex-Girlfriend and His Neighbor
On August 27, 2022, at around 9:00 pm, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue. It was reported that a male held a handgun at a victim’s head. Deputies arrived and located suspect Thomas McCormick...
Should Missoula Reconsider E-Scooter Rentals in Our Fair City?
Back in 2019 there was heated debate by the Missoula City Council whether or not to allow electric scooters rentals in Missoula with the possibility of a company entering the marketplace to rent out scooters. Words were thrown around like "bedlam" and "chaos" as the city tried to pre-emptively ban the rental of e-scooters. Recently I went to Spokane and saw electric scooters all over downtown.
NBCMontana
Accident blocks southbound Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports there is a blockage on southbound Brooks Street at Paxon Street due to an accident. Officials say drivers should yield to emergency vehicles and first responders on the scene and to expect traffic delays and possible traffic rerouting. Missoula Police Department...
Missoula County to consider fate of ‘lost’ 19th-century wagon trail
The road was established as a trail between Stevensville and Missoula as early as the 1860s but — as some contend — it was never recorded as an official road.
Philipsburg woman sentenced to prison, owes over $140,000 in acts of fraud
A Philipsburg woman is sentenced to prison after admittedly lying about her income and resources in order to receive more benefits.
Crash reported on Highway 93 near the Wye
Emergency crews are on the scene od an accident on US Highway 93 just north of the Wye west of Missoula.
One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula
One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
