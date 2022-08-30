ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Butte police seek leads in bank robbery investigation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte police are asking for the community's help identifying a man who robbed a Wells Fargo branch Thursday afternoon. Police and Montana Highway Patrol troopers got the call just after 4 p.m. They're looking for a white man who appeared to be in his early 20s....
Missoula Police Investigate Vehicle vs. Bicyclist Crash on Broadway

On September 1, 2022, at around 9:44 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced that a bicyclist vs vehicle accident had occurred. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following statement. "The Missoula Police Department responded to a bicyclist vs vehicle accident on August 31, 2022, just before 10:50 p.m....
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect

UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl

On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
Missoula PD, City of Missoula coordinate clean up on Cedar St. & Hawthorn St.

From the Missoula Police Department, posted Wednesday, Aug. 31. Today Missoula Police Department assisted City Of Missoula - Development Services Division in a coordinated cleanup effort and to address the hazardous conditions on Cedar St. and Hawthorn St. People who live in the area and business owners were very appreciative...
Should Missoula Reconsider E-Scooter Rentals in Our Fair City?

Back in 2019 there was heated debate by the Missoula City Council whether or not to allow electric scooters rentals in Missoula with the possibility of a company entering the marketplace to rent out scooters. Words were thrown around like "bedlam" and "chaos" as the city tried to pre-emptively ban the rental of e-scooters. Recently I went to Spokane and saw electric scooters all over downtown.
Accident blocks southbound Brooks St. in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department reports there is a blockage on southbound Brooks Street at Paxon Street due to an accident. Officials say drivers should yield to emergency vehicles and first responders on the scene and to expect traffic delays and possible traffic rerouting. Missoula Police Department...
One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula

One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
